Moon Tooth Release Alternate Version of 'Carry Me Home'

Moon Tooth, who recently announced the May 13 release of their highly-anticipated album Phototroph (Pure Noise Records), have released an alternate version of their most recent single "Carry Me Home", dubbed the "Blue Amp Version."

The original version of the single was released in tandem with the campy, Vampire-infused, Tom Flynn-directed video. "Carry Me Home" is the third preview from the 11-song album, with the band previously releasing the songs "The Conduit" and "Nymphaeaceae".

"Rather than doing another acoustic version of a track, we thought it would be fun to pay a real tribute to the influences that inspired the song in the first place," explains guitar player Nick Lee. "Hendrix, Allmans, Skynyrd, ZZ Top, Ray Charles, and Stevie Ray Vaughan all came up while we were tracking. We brought in Gabi Rose for backing vocals and our friend Jess DeBellis brought it to another level with the keys. Jess hasn't played on anything with us since he tracked the organ on our 2016 song 'Igneous,' so it was the perfect opportunity to utilize his tremendous talent again. We hope folks have as much fun listening as we had creating the 'Blue Amp Version' of 'Carry Me Home.'"

Moon Tooth is vocalist John Carbone, guitar player Nick Lee, drummer Ray Marte, and bass player Vincent Romanelli. The Long Island-based band self-released their debut album, Chromaparagon, in early 2016. Metal Injection, in one of Moon Tooth's earliest reviews, said the foursome "establish a riveting precedent of what can be created within the wide parameters of modern progressive music."

The band went on to catch the attention of heavy music fans, critics and labels alike, leading to Pure Noise Records signing Moon Tooth and re-releasing their widely-praised album, Crux, in 2019. The 11-song collection, co-produced by Machine (King Crimson, Every Time I Die) and Lamb of God's Mark Morton, led to the band being championed by Rolling Stone and Pitchfork, leading to placements on both outlet's Best of 2019 year-end lists.

Listen to the alternative version here:

Tour Dates

April 23 Sacramento, CA Swanfest (Heart Health Park)

April 26 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory

April 27 Boise, ID Revolution

April 29 Wichita, KS Cotillion

April 30 Omaha, NE The Admiral

May 1 Des Moines, IA Val Air

May 3 Ft. Wayne, IN Pierre's

May 4 Cleveland, OH Agora

May 6 Grand Rapids, MI Intersection

May 7 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater

May 9 Rochester, NY Main Street Armory

May 10 Albany, NY Empire Live

May 11 Hartford, CT Webster Theater

May 13 Richmond, VA The National

May 14 Raleigh, NC The Ritz

May 15 Columbia, SC The Senate

May 17 Ponte Verde, FL Concert Hall

May 19 Knoxville, TN Knoxville Auditorium

May 20 Birmingham, AL Sloss Furnace