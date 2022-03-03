Moon Tooth Release Alternate Version of 'Carry Me Home'
The group's new album will be released on May 13.
Moon Tooth, who recently announced the May 13 release of their highly-anticipated album Phototroph (Pure Noise Records), have released an alternate version of their most recent single "Carry Me Home", dubbed the "Blue Amp Version."
The original version of the single was released in tandem with the campy, Vampire-infused, Tom Flynn-directed video. "Carry Me Home" is the third preview from the 11-song album, with the band previously releasing the songs "The Conduit" and "Nymphaeaceae".
"Rather than doing another acoustic version of a track, we thought it would be fun to pay a real tribute to the influences that inspired the song in the first place," explains guitar player Nick Lee. "Hendrix, Allmans, Skynyrd, ZZ Top, Ray Charles, and Stevie Ray Vaughan all came up while we were tracking. We brought in Gabi Rose for backing vocals and our friend Jess DeBellis brought it to another level with the keys. Jess hasn't played on anything with us since he tracked the organ on our 2016 song 'Igneous,' so it was the perfect opportunity to utilize his tremendous talent again. We hope folks have as much fun listening as we had creating the 'Blue Amp Version' of 'Carry Me Home.'"
Moon Tooth is vocalist John Carbone, guitar player Nick Lee, drummer Ray Marte, and bass player Vincent Romanelli. The Long Island-based band self-released their debut album, Chromaparagon, in early 2016. Metal Injection, in one of Moon Tooth's earliest reviews, said the foursome "establish a riveting precedent of what can be created within the wide parameters of modern progressive music."
The band went on to catch the attention of heavy music fans, critics and labels alike, leading to Pure Noise Records signing Moon Tooth and re-releasing their widely-praised album, Crux, in 2019. The 11-song collection, co-produced by Machine (King Crimson, Every Time I Die) and Lamb of God's Mark Morton, led to the band being championed by Rolling Stone and Pitchfork, leading to placements on both outlet's Best of 2019 year-end lists.
Listen to the alternative version here:
Tour Dates
April 23 Sacramento, CA Swanfest (Heart Health Park)
April 26 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory
April 27 Boise, ID Revolution
April 29 Wichita, KS Cotillion
April 30 Omaha, NE The Admiral
May 1 Des Moines, IA Val Air
May 3 Ft. Wayne, IN Pierre's
May 4 Cleveland, OH Agora
May 6 Grand Rapids, MI Intersection
May 7 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater
May 9 Rochester, NY Main Street Armory
May 10 Albany, NY Empire Live
May 11 Hartford, CT Webster Theater
May 13 Richmond, VA The National
May 14 Raleigh, NC The Ritz
May 15 Columbia, SC The Senate
May 17 Ponte Verde, FL Concert Hall
May 19 Knoxville, TN Knoxville Auditorium
May 20 Birmingham, AL Sloss Furnace