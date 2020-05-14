Moon Taxi Releases New Animated Video For Single' Hometown Heroes'

Today Nashville-based Moon Taxi shared their new animated video for their vibrant single, "Hometown Heroes." It's the first song from the band's forthcoming album. It's a fitting song for these days with a theme of sticking together.

Watch the video below!

Spoiler Alert - tired of earth?! Why not take a trip to space?!

The phrase "Hometown Heroes" has taken on an entirely different meaning in today's landscape, and Moon Taxi is making an effort to shed light on those who sacrifice their time, energy, and health in order to keep their communities safe and healthy. The band recently asked fans to submit photos and videos of the hometown heroes in their lives to this form HERE to be featured in a video from the band.





Related Articles View More Music Stories