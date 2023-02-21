Moon River Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup with Hozier & Caamp Headlining

Moon River Music Festival Presented by Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors has announced their full lineup for 2023. The event will return to Chattanooga's Coolidge Park on the banks of the beautiful Tennessee River on September 9th & 10th. 1-Day and 2-Day General Admission (GA) and VIP Tickets will be available via presale beginning Thursday, February 23rd at Noon ET with a general on-sale to follow for any remaining tickets. Fans can visit Moonriverfestival.com to sign up for presale access.

The 2023 list of Moon River performers includes Hozier, Caamp, Goodbye Road (Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and JOHNNYSWIM), Nickle Creek, Marcus King Band, Judah & the Lion, First Aid Kit, Noah Cyrus, Larry Fleet, Houndmouth, Larkin Poe, Shane Smith & The Saints, Wilder Woods, Aoife O'Donovan, The 502s, The Dip, Son Little, flipturn, S. G. Goodman, Sunny War, Richy Mitch & The Coalminers, and Kaitlin Butts.

VIP tickets will include a premium festival entrance, VIP viewing areas at each stage, exclusive bar access, unlimited access to the VIP lounge with seating and air-conditioned bathrooms, a dedicated VIP Concierge to assist with all festival needs, and a special commemorative poster. For more information on VIP and General Admission ticket amenities and to purchase tickets on Thursday, February 23rd at 12PM EST, please visit Moonriverfestival.com/tickets.

Also returning in 2023 are Moon River Music Festival's most unique & beloved experiences including The Treehouse and Lookout Lodge. More details on each will be revealed in the coming months! For the most up to date information, please visit Moonriverfestival.com.

Founded in 2014, Moon River Music Festival will see its eighth installment in 2023 and the fifth in Chattanooga after expanding from its original home at the historic Levitt Shell in Memphis, TN. The last four years in Chattanooga have given festival goers unforgettable memories with past headliners including Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, The National, Wilco, Lord Huron, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, and The Head and the Heart.

The festival has worked hard to build a lasting relationship within the Chattanooga community through local and state level non-profit partnerships. This year is no exception, with Moon River again donating a portion of each ticket to Friends of Outdoor Chattanooga and St. Jude Children's Hospital of Tennessee.