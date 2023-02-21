Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Moon River Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup with Hozier & Caamp Headlining

Moon River Music Festival Announces 2023 Lineup with Hozier & Caamp Headlining

The event will return to Chattanooga’s Coolidge Park on the banks of the beautiful Tennessee River on September 9th & 10th.

Feb. 21, 2023  

Moon River Music Festival Presented by Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors has announced their full lineup for 2023. The event will return to Chattanooga's Coolidge Park on the banks of the beautiful Tennessee River on September 9th & 10th. 1-Day and 2-Day General Admission (GA) and VIP Tickets will be available via presale beginning Thursday, February 23rd at Noon ET with a general on-sale to follow for any remaining tickets. Fans can visit Moonriverfestival.com to sign up for presale access.

The 2023 list of Moon River performers includes Hozier, Caamp, Goodbye Road (Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors and JOHNNYSWIM), Nickle Creek, Marcus King Band, Judah & the Lion, First Aid Kit, Noah Cyrus, Larry Fleet, Houndmouth, Larkin Poe, Shane Smith & The Saints, Wilder Woods, Aoife O'Donovan, The 502s, The Dip, Son Little, flipturn, S. G. Goodman, Sunny War, Richy Mitch & The Coalminers, and Kaitlin Butts.

VIP tickets will include a premium festival entrance, VIP viewing areas at each stage, exclusive bar access, unlimited access to the VIP lounge with seating and air-conditioned bathrooms, a dedicated VIP Concierge to assist with all festival needs, and a special commemorative poster. For more information on VIP and General Admission ticket amenities and to purchase tickets on Thursday, February 23rd at 12PM EST, please visit Moonriverfestival.com/tickets.

Also returning in 2023 are Moon River Music Festival's most unique & beloved experiences including The Treehouse and Lookout Lodge. More details on each will be revealed in the coming months! For the most up to date information, please visit Moonriverfestival.com.

Founded in 2014, Moon River Music Festival will see its eighth installment in 2023 and the fifth in Chattanooga after expanding from its original home at the historic Levitt Shell in Memphis, TN. The last four years in Chattanooga have given festival goers unforgettable memories with past headliners including Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, The National, Wilco, Lord Huron, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, and The Head and the Heart.

The festival has worked hard to build a lasting relationship within the Chattanooga community through local and state level non-profit partnerships. This year is no exception, with Moon River again donating a portion of each ticket to Friends of Outdoor Chattanooga and St. Jude Children's Hospital of Tennessee.



Yung Pooda Drops New Singles With Wit Da Hoodie, Angelica Vila & Fat Joe Photo
Yung Pooda Drops New Singles With Wit Da Hoodie, Angelica Vila & Fat Joe
Houston-born rapper Yung Pooda sets a sizzling tone for the year with the release of two new tracks “Already Know” featuring A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Angelica Vila and “Did It Again” featuring Fat Joe via It’s A 10 Records. The two Cool & Dre-produced tracks dominate with a buzzworthy appeal that takes Pooda’s Texas-born flare to new heights.
ENNY Drops No More Naija Men Photo
ENNY Drops 'No More Naija Men'
Produced by Emil, the vibrant soulful track follows her recent single 'Champagne Problems,' which is currently B-List at BBC Radio1, A-List at 1Xtra and which spawned a very special remix featuring Unknown T. Stream/purchase 'No More Naija Men' via Jorja Smith's independent FAMM label and watch the OWs Dominique-direct video now!
VIDEO: poolblood Shares Mr. Rogers-esque my little room Video Photo
VIDEO: poolblood Shares Mr. Rogers-esque 'my little room' Video
The video is a hazy, dream-like homage to Mr. Rogers, shot on film at the Scarborough Model Railroaders Club and directed by Holly Pruner. They have shared plans for an additional run of US shows and unveiled a new video for “my little room” off their debut album, mole, out now via Next Door Records. Watch the new music video now!
Alternative Artist Jane. Shares New Single Dreaming Photo
Alternative Artist Jane. Shares New Single 'Dreaming'
'Dreaming' follows the previously shared, honest and intimate 'Beach Inside' and quietly courageous 'Sun In My Eyes.' Celeste was produced by Jane. himself, along with Peter Labberton (St. Vincent, Sleater-Kinney, Parquet Courts, Weyes Blood), and Mike Derenzo. It was mixed by Labberton as well, and mastered by Jeremy Lubsey.

From This Author - Michael Major


Food Network Launches CIAO HOUSE Competition SeriesFood Network Launches CIAO HOUSE Competition Series
February 21, 2023

Food Network takes ten up-and-coming chefs on the journey of a lifetime to Tuscany in the new primetime series Ciao House, hosted by network all-star Chef Alex Guarnaschelli and Tuscan-born Chef Gabriele Bertaccini. Shot on-location in Italy, the series welcomes ten rising culinary stars who will live together in a breathtaking Italian villa.
Alternative Artist Jane. Shares New Single 'Dreaming'Alternative Artist Jane. Shares New Single 'Dreaming'
February 21, 2023

'Dreaming' follows the previously shared, honest and intimate 'Beach Inside' and quietly courageous 'Sun In My Eyes.' Celeste was produced by Jane. himself, along with Peter Labberton (St. Vincent, Sleater-Kinney, Parquet Courts, Weyes Blood), and Mike Derenzo. It was mixed by Labberton as well, and mastered by Jeremy Lubsey.
Monika Herzig & Janiece Jaffe to Release 'Both Sides of Joni'Monika Herzig & Janiece Jaffe to Release 'Both Sides of Joni'
February 21, 2023

Both Sides of Joni is a reimagined set of Joni Mitchell's music arranged by pianist Monika Herzig, interpreted by award-winning vocalist Janiece Jaffe, and recorded with a group of renowned jazz musicians including Greg Ward on saxophone, Jeremy Allen on bass, Carolyn Dutton on violin, and Cassius Goens on drums with guest bassist Peter Kienle. 
VIDEO: First Look at Mae Martin's SAP Comedy Special on NetflixVIDEO: First Look at Mae Martin's SAP Comedy Special on Netflix
February 21, 2023

This is the comedian’s hour-long Netflix stand-up debut. The special was filmed last December at the Vogue Theater in Vancouver, Canada. The special is directed by acclaimed creator, Abbi Jacobson. The special will be produced by All Things Comedy. Watch the new video footage now!
Miya Folick Confirms New Tour Dates & New Album 'Roach'Miya Folick Confirms New Tour Dates & New Album 'Roach'
February 21, 2023

Vocalist, songwriter and producer Miya Folick confirms new North American tour dates with The Head and the Heart and Father John Misty in addition to a run of European dates with Dermot Kennedy. The new dates follow a previously confirmed run of shows with Aly & AJ on their North American spring tour.
share