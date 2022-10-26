Moody Bank$ Releases LP FEELING COLORS

After the release of her stimulating and intriguing singles "Work It Out," "Red Lights," and "Joy Ride," Moody Bank$ has finally released the highly anticipated full LP "Feeling Colors."

With the dynamic contrast of styles and instrumentation presented on her teaser singles, "Feeling Colors" is a deep dive into the artistry of Moody Bank$ and her ability to catch a groove along varying tempos and chordal changes.

This articulate alto vocalist utilizes her grasp of metaphors and poetic imagery to capture audiences with her sultry and alluring expression while delivering a captivating performance that keeps listeners swaying and jiving to these melodies. This groove is ever-present on the track "La La La" as the smooth melodies play delicately in the background while Moody Bank$ circles around the central theme while demonstrating the ease with which she can resolve tension within each cadence. On the other hand, "Sticky Situations" is more of a hypnotic, trancelike melody that allows Moody Bank$ to lay down some fast hip-hop-like rhymes with precision and agility. This counterbalance of melody over the uptempo lyrical structure exhibits Moody Bank$'s grasp of timing and her effective grip on nailing that downbeat at every turn. Of course, I would be remiss if I didn't make mention of the powerhouse tracks on this LP; "Work It Out," which is bound to land Moody Bank$ into the commercial spotlight, "Joy Ride," and "Red Lights," which are meticulous lyrical accomplishments in their own right. In contrast, the instrumentation of these tracks delivers a full sound that makes the Feeling Colors album feel complete.

"Feeling Colors," in essence, is all about the groove. Laying deep into the pocket of the funk while exploring all the wonderful possibilities her voice can accomplish, Moody Bank$ delivers a professional and mature offering that appeals to a diverse audience. The groove is expressed in colorful and interesting ways, like we are "Feeling Colors." The clever use of effects, mainly reverb and delay, throughout the production also lends to that workhorse feeling we get from this combined effort of songs. "Feeling Colors" would be a perfect addition to any Urban, RnB, or Hip-Hop commercial radio playlists due to its infectious hooks, clear melodies, and delightful vocal harmonies. With a precise selection of singles, audiences can be attracted to this album for quite some time, while hidden between tracks are some fascinating interludes that set up each single with anticipation and poise. Of course, listeners can add each single to playing randomly throughout their favorite playlists, but this is an album that should be consumed from beginning to end and then back again. This is very important as the production's effort to give the audience an experience of more than a couple of catchy tunes played out painstakingly. As each track moves into the next, we go on a journey with Moody Bank$ as she weaves her narrative and exposes her personality for the world to bear.

