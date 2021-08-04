Moodring Signs to UNFD

Hailing from Orlando, Florida, Moodring mark the latest brood to join the UNFD roster. An intriguing mix of alt-rock, shoegaze, grunge and nu-metal sensibilities, frontman Hunter Young describes how the band's name acts effectively as a disclaimer for this group's ethos.

"Moodring is not easily defined; our sound can and will change, morph and evolve, even across the course of a single song. Our identity is genre-fluid," reveals Hunter.

"Lyrically, Moodring is pure teenage angst," he adds, speaking of deeply personal vignettes which hint at toxic relationships and cycles of abuse; "When people contact me via the Moodring page and tell me something like, "I relate to this", I legitimately feel bad for them. I'm like, "f, I'm sorry, I really wish you didn't." But, in my experience, that is how human beings relate to each other, through misery."

Today's signing announcement, which comes shortly after recent US signings including Hollow Front, Vatican and Sleep Waker, coincides with UNFD's re-issuing of Moodring's recent EP, Showmetherealyou, which can be streamed today at https://unfd.lnk.to/showmetherealyou. Co-produced by Young at his home studio, the re-release comes with the addition of a bonus single "Empty Me Out."

"'Empty Me Out' is about cannibalism," explains Hunter. "The lyrics were inspired by the character Gluttony from an Anime series, 'Full Metal Alchemist', who has an insatiable hunger, I found that concept really intriguing. Musically, the track is darker too, and stems from the heavier side of Moodring, showcasing how our sound cannot be easily defined or categorized."

Rather than Anime, its brand new music video (watch it HERE), channels 80's Hollywood, taking inspiration from the cult classic vampire film The Lost Boys.

Listen here: