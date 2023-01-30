Montreal's Dead Alright (Brand New Lungs Frontman Louis-Charles Berthiaume) Releases New Track 'Strong Enough To Fail'

Montreal's Dead Alright (the solo project of Brand New Lungs/ Never Hit Again frontman Louis-Charles Berthiaume) has released the new single "Strong Enough To Fail" the next in line in a series of new songs that will be released throughout 2023.

The track is an upbeat pop-punk rager about being strong enough to learn from your mistakes, whether it be bailing on a kickflip or opening yourself to something new.

Liste to the new single here: