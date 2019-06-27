Monster Rally Announces New Album 'Adventures on the Floating Island'

On September 20 Monster Rally, the musical project of Cleveland based visual artist Ted Feighan, will release Adventures on the Floating Island on Gold Robot Records (pre-order).This week Monster Rally shared two tracks from the forthcoming release, "Menagerie" and "Ginger on the Wind" featuring Mira Cook. About the songs Ted Feighan says, "'Menagerie' acts as the jazzy opening credits to the newest Monster Rally album. Inspired by the swinging smooth horns of 70s club jazz, the track explores a more upbeat and funky direction. The vocal edit of "Ginger on the Wind", which appears on the LP in instrumental form, is a collaboration between Monster Rally and label-mate Mira Cook. The beat is imagined to have been created by a hawaiian slide guitarist and soul drummer after hours in an empty night club."

Producing music that is sampled-based tropical pop, Monster Rally began with the goal of assembling a bunch of old records into a completely different beast. Feighan began crafting tracks from his collection of records, combining his interests in Hip-hop, Exotica, Tropicalia, and Soul. Monster Rally creates tracks that manage to maintain a surprisingly organic sound, as if they were recorded by a full band on analog tape. There is something inherently nostalgic about the sound.



Monster Rally's new album scores a journey through a lush, exotic, dangerous, and alluring paradise - the Floating Island. The lounge-influenced collection of songs guides the listener through an instrumental narrative inspired by themes of amnesia, discovery, exploration, and mysticism.

Upcoming Shows:

August 9 - 10 - San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands (Cocktail Magic Stage)

August 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Subliminal Projects (art + performance)





