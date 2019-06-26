Monsieur Job to Perform at the Colombia Billboard Latin Music Showcase

On the heels of their highly successful and widely talked about performance at the ICON Awards in Colombia on June 13th, the fast rising international Pop/Latino/Underground group Monsieur Job will be performing alongside some of the industry's top artists including Wisin & Yandel, Greecy, Cosculluela, Choquibtown and Arthur Hanlon at the Colombia Billboard Latin Music Showcase on Friday July 26th at the Movistar Arena in Bogota. Last year, the Billboard Latin Music Showcase was held for the first time in Bogota, where Colombian artists such as Manuel Medrano, Maia and Gusi, among others performed.

Monsieur Job has been very busy so far this year, releasing new music including "Vidana", "Mi Contagie", "Dulce Soledad", "Gucci Celine", "Desechable", "Fire Fire (Block Remix)", "Gidi Gidi Gi", "Tanto Tiempo Sin Verte", "I Wanna Be Your Dog (Block Remix)", and "Flexin (Block Remix)" and producing videos for many of the singles including media favorites "Busque Mal"(which was also directed by Iye Teblu AKA Toby Holguin and his production company Mierda Frita) and "Homie (Block Remix)" Feat. Vick D.

Along with the singles and videos, bandleader Toby Holguin has shifted focus somewhat recently, adding writing/directing/acting/producing to his resume with TWO upcoming films - his new debut short film, the aforementioned "Gidi Gidi Gi" which he wrote and directed as Iye Teblu, along with Peruvian film "Un Hombre Sin Ley". Both are through his "Mierda Frita" production company based in Bogotá, Colombia that dedicates itself to film products like music videos, short films, and feature films as well as film services.

Toby Holguin lives music and gives music life. It was Toby's vision to create Monsieur Job, a band that will rock you make you move your feet. The band, whose name is derived from "Job" of the bible; a righteous man who is tested by God, enduring many tragedies and hardships while struggling to remain faithful - will make you cry with passion. Formed by Holguin from Cali, Colombia, a beautiful place high in the mountains above the clouds. Toby then asked Charlie Illera from Barranquilla, Colombia, and Leo Jaramillo from Bogota, Colombia to become one musically as Monsieur Job. All of them live and breathe their own style of music combined they are Monsieur Job. Toby, Leo and Charlie spin records as DJs constantly for different pools and venues around the world. Moreover, Toby had the idea to start doing Urban Music besides Chill Out and Electronic Music, which is the vision that created the album "Bass Passi". They started dropping broken beats with a more festive, shaky, groovy Caribbean Latin flavor turning it into an international exclusive mash up of world talents and a unique blend of genres.

For their debut release, Chow Chow Eyyy Pow Pow, the record has hit the Euro Indie Music Chart at #1 for 9 consecutive weeks as well as progressive singles; "Kick it" Remix feat. Charly Black, "Pica Pica", Niña Shake Your Body" feat. No Mercy & Vojke Djans and "Chilliando Hangueando" feat. Cholo reaching the #1 position as well, the Digital Radio Tracker Top 10, and Top 200 for Best Albums, #2 for the Billboard Latin Rhythm Albums Chart, and the Billboard Top 10 Heatseekers Albums Chart for their album "Bass Passi". This album was recorded in Bogota and Miami at Basswalk Studios, Outta Limits Studios in Miami, and Barba Studios in Belgrade and mastered at Sterling Studios, New York.





Related Articles View More Music Stories