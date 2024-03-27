Mon Laferte To Play The Theater At Madison Square Garden In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chilean singer-songwriter and visual artist Mon Laferte recently released her new album, Autopoiética. Mon Laferte is kicking off her 2024 tour at the Theater at MSG in New York on Tuesday, May 7.

The title of Mon Laferte’s eighth album comes from ‘Autopoiesis’, a term coined by Chilean biologists Francisco Varela and Humberto Maturana in the 1970s to define the process of self-maintenance of cells. The raw techno of the album's title track melds with the dark, experimental, reggaeton of “NO+SAD," the anthem of self-love “40 y MM,” the trip-hop with a Latin heart of “Tenochtitlan” and “Te Juro Que Volveré”, a slowed-down cumbia with voice manipulation that tells the story of the artist's life.

Laferte also lives the Latin American singer-songwriter and visual artist Mon Laferte. A creator who, in her music, moves naturally in a wide variety of genres. From musical influences that she cultivated since she was a teenager in her native Viña del Mar, to what she has learned from Mexico, her second home since 2007, where she released her first albums independently. She has eight albums to date: Desechable (2011), Tornasol (2013), Mon Laferte Vol. 1 (2015), La Trenza (2017), Norma (2018), Seis (2021), 1940 Carmen (2021), and Autopoiética (2023).

Throughout her career Mon has performed at major venues such as Coachella, Vive Latino, Viña del Mar, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Hollywood Bowl, Lincoln Center, Movistar Arena Chile, Movistar Arena Argentina and the Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City, to name a few. She has earned four Latin GRAMMY® Awards and two GRAMMY® nominations. Selling millions of albums worldwide, Mon Laferte has already established herself as one of the most important singer-songwriters.