Mon Laferte Announces New Album AUTOPOIETICA And Shares '40 Y MM'

Singer-songwriter and visual artist Mon Laferte announced today the title of her upcoming album, Autopoiética with the release of “40 Y MM.”

40 Y MM” details Mon's life as a 40-year-old and a mom. “It's a declaration of principles,” says Laferte of the track. “It's like self-love. I'm 40 years old and feel amazing. It feels good to me to reach this age.”

“Nobody dies of a broken heart,” she sings on “40 Y MM,” which follows the trip-hop with a Latin heart of “Tenochtitlan” and “Te Juro Que Volveré”, a slowed-down cumbia with voice manipulation that tells the story of the artist's life.

Autopoiética is the follow-up to GRAMMY-nominated 1940 Carmen (Universal). The album title comes from ‘Autopoiesis', a term coined by a Chilean biologist Humberto Maturana describing the capacity of an entity to reproduce itself. Fitting, given the new creative direction of the album for the artist. She dared to immerse herself in different sounds and used new tools, returning to the more alternative essence of her early years, when she produced her albums independently. 

“Autopoiética is a reflective album, extremely deep,” says Mon. “It is full of challenges for me and why chose the name, so I could reinvent myself. It's my best album, I'm sure of it.”

Mon Laferte was recently named an honoree for the 2023 'Leading Ladies of Entertainment' by the Latin Recording Academy.

Mon Laferte had a busy start to 2023 with the January opening of her art exhibition Te Amo, Mon Laferte Visual, at the Gabriela Mistral Cultural Center in Santiago, Chile, and two exciting shows with the Regional Women's Band Mujeres del Viento Florido at the Huaso de Olmué Festival and Lincoln Center. In February, she began to write the follow-up to 1940 Carmen (Universal, 2021).

It was in March that she locked herself at home with two friends and fellow creatives, producer Manu Jalil and engineer Daniel Martinez, to compose new music. "I was a little scared at first," says Mon. "I was sure what I wanted, but I didn't know if the ideas that were in my head were going to work. But I think they did and what lived in my mind was captured in this new album."

Watch the visualizer here:

About Mon Laferte:

Within Norma Monserrat Bustamante Laferte also lives the singer-songwriter and visual artist Mon Laferte. A creator who moves naturally across a wide variety of genres in her music. From musical influences she cultivated since her teenage years in her hometown of Viña del Mar to what Mexico, her second home, has taught her. She arrived there at the age of 23 and it embraced her to independently release her first albums.

"Chilean singer-songwriter Mon Laferte possesses a voice for every passion. She can tackle the personal and the political, croon a romantic ballad or lead a charge of hard rock." This is how renowned music critic Jon Pareles described her in The New York Times.

She has released seven albums to date: Desechable (2011), Tornasol (2013), Mon Laferte Vol. 1 (2015), La Trenza (2017), Norma (2018), Seis (2021), and 1940 Carmen (2021). These works have resulted from experimentation and overcoming the fear of trial and error.

Through them, she has performed on major stages such as Coachella, Vive Latino, Viña del Mar, Walt Disney Concert Hall, Hollywood Bowl, Lincoln Center, Movistar Arena Chile, Movistar Arena Argentina, and the National Auditorium of Mexico City. She has won four Latin GRAMMYs and received two GRAMMY nominations, selling over a million albums in Latin America and around 800,000 digital copies between albums and singles. 

Mon Laferte has established herself as one of the most important singer-songwriters in Latin America and the world

 (Photo Credit: Alberto Hildago) 



