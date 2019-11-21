Molly Tuttle Releases New Video For 'Sleepwalking'

Having just finished a global tour (including sold-out shows in the UK) with dates supporting Jason Isbell, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Hiss Golden Messenger, as well as sharing the stage with Dolly Parton at Newport Folk Festival, Molly Tuttle has released an intimate new video for her song "Sleepwalking." The noirish clip was written by Tuttle, directed by Dylan Reyes and filmed at the Dive Motel & Swim Club in Nashville, TN, with Lillie Mae and Ivalee on strings. Clash (link) magazine premiered the video earlier today.

Watch below!

"'Sleepwalking' is one of the more personal songs on the album," says Tuttle. "I wrote it by myself, digging into the anxiety I have felt for many years about the effects of climate change and the ever-rising cost of living in the San Francisco Bay Area (where I grew up). I wanted to symbolically incorporate my experience as a woman with total hair loss (Alopecia Totalis) into the video for the song, because that part of who I am also informed the lyrics, in a subtler way. I lost my hair early on in life, and at times that experience has made me fear change and hold onto the past. With the visual, I wanted to raise the question of what it means to 'be yourself' again after a part of who you are disappears. What do we cling to in times of change? Hopefully each person who watches what we made will find a personal meaning in it."





