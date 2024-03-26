Molly Drag Shares New Single 'Dogfight' From 'Mammoth' Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Molly Drag, the long-running project of Montreal's Michael Charles Hansford, announces his new album Mammoth, out May 24th, 2024.

His seventh album under his Molly Drag guise, Mammoth is the first for the project's new label home, I'm Into Life Records (Fraternal Twin, Finnish Postcard.). Mammoth is announced alongside the arresting new single “Dogfight.”

Of this new single, Hansford says: “Dogfight was originally a slow ballad I started writing a year before I even started recording it. One late night before early in the album sessions I decided to speed it up double time without changing the timing structure of the vocal melody. I was listening to a lot of The Smiths at the time so I think that had an influence. Lyrically this song is about two lovers drifting from each other but still remaining in each other's thoughts through the course of their long lives.”

Mammoth is some of Hansford's most impressive work to date and was written, recorded, and produced by the artist himself. It was mixed and mastered by Bennett Littlejohn (Katy Kirby, Claire Rousay, Sinai Vessel).

Molly Drag is the solo project of Michael Charles Hansford, a singer and songwriter from Midland, Ontario. Started in the Fall of 2014, having been encouraged by friends and driven by his own desire to express himself through art, Hansford began releasing music online as Molly Drag hoping to create emotionally connecting and healing art. Now based in Montreal, each release is self-created, recorded, and produced and is an act of honest, often raw expression.

The music Hansford makes as Molly Drag creates a sense of wistful longing, heartache, and is touched with a noble beauty; like exploring the rooms of your childhood home, long since abandoned. Light timidly filtered through the dust covered windows, lighting up all the memories that once filled its walls.

Credit: John Talbot