Mollie Collins Releases BETTER ON MY OWN feat. Bella Penfold
The heights that Mollie Collins has reached over recent years is a testament to the hard work and dedication she's put behind not just her illustrious DJing career, but also her own studio productions, which she's spent months refining. The announcement of her Right Good Records imprint was another step forward for the radio presenter and producer. She's already shown her on-point record selections throughout her time playing at clubs across the globe and through her show on the KISS FM airwaves, so for her to show an A&R flex as a label owner made perfect sense. With an array of tracks waiting to be released, she's chosen her own work to launch the imprint with and it's evidence of how imperative she's becoming as a figure within drum & bass, due to her versatility and support of the wider scene.
