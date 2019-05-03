Mollie Collins Releases BETTER ON MY OWN feat. Bella Penfold

'Better on My Own' brings vocalist Bella Penfold into the mix, most known through her part in X Factor's quarter-finals, although her addition to the drum & bass track from Mollie helps give it a soulful overture. After the two coming into contact through Mollie's connections within the music world, it seemed only right for the pair to merge their worlds and create a single which would stand as a sign post for what's to come on the label. Alongside the track's sing-song hooks and a bassline which drives it forward, each flurry of beats gives it a danceability which instantly attaches itself to the listeners. This is a party record, one destined for late-night dancefloors and it proves that despite her raucous DJ sets, Mollie also has a more musical edge when it comes to her own productions.