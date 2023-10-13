Modeste Releases New Single 'Queen'

Modeste initially made waves in the neo soul scene with his debut single 'Atmosphere' earlier this year.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

Modeste Releases New Single 'Queen'

UK-based singer, songwriter, and producer Modeste recently released his captivating anthem on unseen beauty, 'Queen,' out now across platforms.

Modeste initially made waves in the neo soul scene with his debut single 'Atmosphere' earlier this year, shedding light on crucial mental health issues and garnering attention from publications like Notion, Music Crowns, and more. Now returning with more new material, the 23-year-old neo soul artist shows off a more romantic side with his new single 'Queen.' Modeste's passionate vocals soar over a haunting piano riff, danceable drums, and a velvety bassline, evoking a tension reminiscent of a James Bond soundtrack.

Sharing more behind the song's inspiration, Modeste says, "'Queen' is about an interaction with a woman who is absolutely beautiful but doesn't see it herself. I'm talking about that initial moment of him seeing her, being lost for words, and then simply saying what he sees."

23-year-old British singer, songwriter, and producer Modeste's musical passion began at a young age. He began his musical journey as a self-taught drummer and keyboardist in church, where he picked up his earliest influences. Drawing inspiration from artists like Labrinth, John Legend, and Emelie Sande, Modeste frequently performed, guided by the creative prowess of his talented sister, Mckenzie Blaze, who is also a musician and poet. Following the success of his previous singles 'Atmosphere' and 'Needing You,' Modeste continues to deliver his distinctive modern take on neo-soul with his latest track 'Queen.'

Listen to 'Queen' here!



