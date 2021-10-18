Modern Error Announces New Album 'Victim Of A Modern Age'

Following their signing to international label Rude Records earlier this year, rock band Modern Error began pushing sonic boundaries with lead singles "Error of the World" and "A Vital Sign." Today the band takes things one step further with the announcement their new album Victim Of A Modern Age, out digitally on January 21st, 2022 via Rude Records. Additionally, they have released their new single and music video "The Truest Blue."

It is a truth universally acknowledged: life is about balance. The duality of light and shade; the interior and the exterior; the social and the personal. Thesis, anthesis and, perhaps, eventual synthesis.

For twin brothers and creative foils Zak and Kel Pinchin, the understanding of that polarity is a life-time in the making, and on Modern Error's debut album Victim Of A Modern Age it is both a powerful provocation and the heart of a central question about the way in which we live our lives.

To that end Victim Of A Modern Age is a profoundly conceptual record, one divided into mirroring halves; each executed with an ambition and precision that so often eludes bands many albums deep into their careers, let alone those self-producing their first significant body of work.

The 14 track LP is almost dizzying in scope. In its first act, or "Oeuvre I," the soaring choruses of songs like "Error Of The World" and "A Vital Sign" vibrate with lush, widescreen power - though never at the expense of intriguingly picked melodic choices or bone-rattling guitar breaks. These are songs unabashedly designed to fill the biggest rooms one could possibly imagine.

Watch the new music video here: