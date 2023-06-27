Model Child Shares New Single 'Into The Water'

Model Child is the project of Danny Parker (He/Him/They/Them), a solo artist and pop songwriter who most recently co-wrote Jessie Ware's That! Feels Good! album. You can hear his pop sensibilities in place on his new aquatic-themed earworm, "Into The Water." Parker explains the recording process:

"We started with the drums and that big, booming synth bass sound. It reminded me of waves crashing on a shore. I used to spend a lot of time at the ocean when I first moved to LA. There’s a satisfying unpredictability, listening to the movement of the waves. I’m always trying to find that sweet spot between consistency and randomness.

I’ll finally have a moment of calm when out of the blue the pull of a person or a situation will overtake me. Suddenly I’m eating sand and gasping for air, in love with life again, because something exhilarating has finally happened. “Into the Water” is about that “awe-feeling” you get when you dive into the experience of the moment." - Danny Parker / Model Child

Model Child is the project of NYC-based musician, songwriter, producer Danny Parker. Inspired by oddball outcasts, high and low culture, and queerness, Parker’s punk-ethos and razor-sharp songwriting add a unique perspective to current music.

Danny Parker grew up in Virginia, playing in punk and experimental bands at basement house shows. A high school friend and former bandmate introduced Parker to the niche world of songwriting for other artists after dropping out of college ten years ago. When an opportunity arose to move out to LA with a group of friends, he jumped at the chance.

Viewing songwriting as a way to create music full-time, Parker dove headfirst into the tumultuous waters of the pop industry. While navigating through countless sessions, he has written hit songs for some of the biggest pop stars in the business, including Shawn Mendes, Britney Spears, Nick Jonas, Zedd, Jessie Ware – to name a few. “I enjoy great songs of any genre, says Parker … I don’t care whether it’s Hyper-Pop or Post-Punk, it’s always about the song for me.”

Parker began writing songs to perform himself, music rooted in the traditional garb of the pop world, yet infused with Parker’s often irreverent and always honest lyricism. After spending six years songwriting in LA for other people, Model Child was born in front of a live audience in Richmond, VA -- stage dives, moshing, writhing on the floor in a dress… he emerged kicking-and-screaming, ready to be heard and seen, distinct from the the typical playlist white noise drawl.

Model Child has since released the infectious ripper of an album, Dropout, in 2020, as well as the rollercoaster ride EP, Unscrewed, in 2021. Convention is a box that Model Child will decorate or completely destroy. Whether he is chanting a bombastic Queer anthem in a gritty East Hollywood club or getting folksy on an acoustic guitar with a top-40 pop star, you know exactly what you’re going to get from this enigmatic artist -- a steady stream of great songs.

Photo by Kohei Kawashima