Model Child Shares New Single 'Into The Water'

Model Child is the project of NYC-based musician, songwriter, producer Danny Parker.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 2 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 3 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
French International Pop Sensation Jain's Hit Song 'Makeba' Goes Globally Viral Photo 4 Jain's Hit Song 'Makeba' Goes Globally Viral

Model Child Shares New Single 'Into The Water'

Model Child is the project of Danny Parker (He/Him/They/Them), a solo artist and pop songwriter who most recently co-wrote Jessie Ware's That! Feels Good! album. You can hear his pop sensibilities in place on his new aquatic-themed earworm, "Into The Water." Parker explains the recording process:

"We started with the drums and that big, booming synth bass sound. It reminded me of waves crashing on a shore. I used to spend a lot of time at the ocean when I first moved to LA. There’s a satisfying unpredictability, listening to the movement of the waves. I’m always trying to find that sweet spot between consistency and randomness.

I’ll finally have a moment of calm when out of the blue the pull of a person or a situation will overtake me. Suddenly I’m eating sand and gasping for air, in love with life again, because something exhilarating has finally happened. “Into the Water” is about that “awe-feeling” you get when you dive into the experience of the moment." - Danny Parker / Model Child

Model Child is the project of NYC-based musician, songwriter, producer Danny Parker. Inspired by oddball outcasts, high and low culture, and queerness, Parker’s punk-ethos and razor-sharp songwriting add a unique perspective to current music. 

Danny Parker grew up in Virginia, playing in punk and experimental bands at basement house shows.  A high school friend and former bandmate introduced Parker to the niche world of songwriting for other artists after dropping out of college ten years ago.  When an opportunity arose to move out to LA with a group of friends, he jumped at the chance.   

Viewing songwriting as a way to create music full-time, Parker dove headfirst into the tumultuous waters of the pop industry.  While navigating through countless sessions, he has written hit songs for some of the biggest pop stars in the business, including Shawn Mendes, Britney Spears, Nick Jonas, Zedd, Jessie Ware – to name a few. “I enjoy great songs of any genre, says Parker … I don’t care whether it’s Hyper-Pop or Post-Punk, it’s always about the song for me.”  

Parker began writing songs to perform himself, music rooted in the traditional garb of the pop world, yet infused with Parker’s often irreverent and always honest lyricism. After spending six years songwriting in LA for other people, Model Child was born in front of a live audience in Richmond, VA --  stage dives, moshing, writhing on the floor in a dress… he emerged kicking-and-screaming, ready to be heard and seen, distinct from the the typical playlist white noise drawl. 

Model Child has since released the infectious ripper of an album, Dropout, in 2020, as well as the rollercoaster ride EP, Unscrewed, in 2021. Convention is a box that Model Child will decorate or completely destroy. Whether he is chanting a bombastic Queer anthem in a gritty East Hollywood club or getting folksy on an acoustic guitar with a top-40 pop star, you know exactly what you’re going to get from this enigmatic artist -- a steady stream of great songs.

Photo by Kohei Kawashima




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
DYLVN Releases New EP Tell Them Stories Photo
DYLVN Releases New EP 'Tell Them Stories'

In 2020, he released his first single “Dust of Love', which saw some success across socials, proving there was an audience for his music. In 2021, DYLVN released his debut album, Falling Far From Home, a collection of songs that dive into his personal life experiences and heartbreak.

2
Kate Teague Releases New Single Poison Mind Photo
Kate Teague Releases New Single 'Poison Mind'

Memphis, TN-based Kate Teague returns with her single 'Poison Mind' and announces her summer EP, Loose Screw. Teague's haunting vocals reflect the terrors that live deep within her, serving as a window into the thoughts that keep her up at night. Watch the new music video and pre-save the EP now!

3
flowerovlove Unveils Exuberant New Single Coffee Shop Photo
flowerovlove Unveils Exuberant New Single 'Coffee Shop'

Acclaimed indie artist flowerovlove returns with “Coffee Shop,” a bright, infectious dream-pop single that spotlights her timeless, luminous vocals. Her winsome personality shines in the vibrant official video for “Coffee Shop,” which finds her playing the captain of a cheer squad and a host of other characters.

4
Phish Announce Fall 2023 Dates Photo
Phish Announce Fall 2023 Dates

Phish have announced fall 2023 tour dates, including multi-night runs at Nashville, TN's Bridgestone Arena October 6 - 8, and Chicago, IL's United Center. October 13 - 15. These shows mark the first time the band has played at both of these venues. The tour also includes two nights in Dayton, OH at the Wright State University Nutter Center.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Mike Ryan Drops New Single 'Loser'Mike Ryan Drops New Single 'Loser'
Video: The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times' VideoVideo: The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times' Video
Video: Jeremie Albino Releases 'Tears You Hide' Short FilmVideo: Jeremie Albino Releases 'Tears You Hide' Short Film
THE IDOL Will Conclude on SundayTHE IDOL Will Conclude on Sunday

Videos

Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer Video Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel CHARM AVIATION
PARADE
& JULIET