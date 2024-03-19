Moby Shares New Track 'Dark Days' Feat. Lady Blackbird From New Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed New York City-based electronic musician, producer and activist Moby announces his first live dates in over a decade, performing his greatest hits in Europe in September, including in London, Berlin, Paris and more.

Released on May 17, 1999, the album Play featured the classics “Porcelain,” “Natural Blues” and “Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?” and sold over 12 million copies worldwide, winning numerous awards and becoming the biggest-selling electronic album of all time. Tickets for the select dates go on sale beginning Wednesday, March 20th at 10 AM GMT for the O2 and artist presale, Thursday, March 21st at 10 AM GMT for the venue + Met presale and the general sale begins Friday, March 22nd at 10 AM GMT here. See a full list of dates below.

Says Moby, “It's been over 10 years since I've toured, but someone reminded me that 2024 is the 25th anniversary of the release of ‘Play,' so it seemed like it might not be the worst idea to do a short European tour to commemorate and celebrate. The show will feature well known songs from ‘Play,' but also a bunch of audience favorites, like ‘Extreme Ways,' ‘We Are All Made Of Stars,' ‘When It's Cold I'd Like to Die,' and even some old rave bangers like ‘Feeling So Real' and ‘Go.' What makes the tour most exciting for me is that I won't be paid anything. 100% of my tour profits will go to European animal rights organizations.”

Additionally, Moby announces the release of his next album always centered at night, due out June 14 via Mute. He shares the newest track and video from the collection, "dark days" featuring soul-jazz singer-songwriter Lady Blackbird, out everywhere now.

The album features a different collaborator on each track, including the late British poet and activist Benjamin Zephaniah, as well as previously released songs boasting a varied list of accomplished collaborators like Gaidaa, ("transit") José James, ("ache for") Akemi Fox, ("fall back") serpentwithfeet, ("on air,") and Aynzli Jones ("medusa,") with collective streams of over 15M across platforms. With decades of critically acclaimed music and over 20 million records sold, Moby's next act includes uplifting the next wave of musicians, lending his platform to rising voices of whom he's a fan.

Thrilled to bring this dynamic body of work to the world, Moby explains, "For the last 30 years, I've worked with amazing singers–everyone from David Bowie to Freddie Mercury, Gregory Porter to Jill Scott. 'Always Centered At Night' continues my love of collaborating, but has a focus of working with amazing singers who might not be as well known as David Bowie and Gregory Porter." Though all tracks are collaborations, the music remains unmistakably Moby, dripping with glittery melodies and warm, hypnotic instrumentals.

Out today, "dark days" is a defiant, rhythmic work propelled by the alluring, deep vocals and earnest soul of American jazz singer-songwriter Lady Blackbird. The release of her 2021 debut album Black Acid Soul was met with immense praise, including comparisons to Nina Simone, Abbey Lincoln and Billie Holiday from The New York Times who also wrote her work is "enigmatic and arresting." The Guardian lauded the artist, "finds her calling with an extraordinary collection of songs and performances that burn deep into you."

Moby adds of the sought after collaboration, "I first heard Lady Blackbird sing a few years ago, and I fell in love with her voice. I moved heaven and earth to try and work with her." Lady Blackbird was equally delighted to collaborate with Moby, sharing, "It was such a wonderful feeling to get to work with Moby again, this time as a writer on the new song 'Dark Days'. Moby's originality is so freeing. We felt the moonlit darkness of the track evoked a feeling of the beginning and ending of future days on Earth.” She will be performing at the Chaka Khan-curated Meltdown Festival in London in June.

Moby is a multi-platinum-selling, multi-award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, author, and animal rights activist. He has been a vegan and vegan activist for 35 years and last year released his directorial debut Punk Rock Vegan Movie via his production company Little Walnut, a passionate and stylistically idiosyncratic look at the ongoing relationship between the worlds of punk rock and animal rights. It includes interviews with some of the biggest names in punk and rock history.

Moby's new album, always centered at night featuring a remarkable host of collaborators, is due out June 14 via Mute and available for pre-order now. The stirring new track "dark days" featuring Lady Blackbird is out now. Celebrate 25 years of Play live in Europe this September with tickets on sale Friday, March 22 at 10 AM GMT here. Keep up with all things Moby on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Moby's Greatest Hits Live in Europe

Celebrating 25 Years of Play

September 2024

September 19 - London, England - O2

September 21 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

September 22 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrom

September 23 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Hall

September 24 - Paris, France - Le Zenith

Photo credit: Mike Formanski