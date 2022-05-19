Mobley Releases New Single 'themesong'

Multi-talented songsmith, record producer, filmmaker, writer, advocate, and one-man tour de force Mobley has released his new single "themesong" via Last Gang. Plus, watch the coinciding video which was directed, produced and edited by Mobley himself during a spontaneous trip to South Africa.

The song is a thrilling introduction to a new sonic and narrative world created by Mobley. At once intimate and epic, the new music finds the buzzy artist exploring themes of power, alienation, and dissent with an artful clarity that demands repeat listening. Fans can catch Mobley's mesmerizing one-man-show is on tour with Arkells right now (full routing below).

"themesong is about someone who's fed up with the way things are, as he becomes convinced that the corrupt systems shaping his world are irredeemable," said Mobley. "In the video, we meet this man as that frustration drives him to take action to help the people around him. The masked Robin Hood figure of the video is the protagonist of a larger story I'll be telling on my upcoming record."

With his trademark cinematic sweep, Mobley introduces a retro-futuristic world of seductively sinister melodies, distorted synths, jagged cuts, and propulsive rhythms on his forthcoming collection of music.

He has a mad scientist's need to experiment with the form's limits: for half of the tracks, Mobley wrote and recorded whole songs which he then dismantled and sampled to create a fresh, new sound while expanding the boundaries of alt rock with his signature storytelling and kinetic performance. Stay tuned for more updates and information coming soon!

The past few years have been non-stop for one of the most exciting artists to watch in recent years. In 2021, he released Young & Dying in the Occident Supreme, which features the critically acclaimed pop-rock song with a political conscience that will stop you in your tracks, James Crow.

He's played dozens of festivals including ACL, Lollapalooza, Hangout, SXSW, Noise Pop, Float Fest and more; opened for Cold War Kids, Phantogram, James Blake, Bishop Briggs, WAVVES, ARIZONA, Dermot Kennedy, Sylvan Esso, Matt & Kim and more; racked up millions of streams on DSPs and landed sync placements on HBO, FOX, NBC, ESPN, CW and more.

He's seen airplay adds on Alt Nation, KROQ, KUTX, ACL Radio, KEXP and more + received praise from Billboard, Noisey, Rolling Stone, New York Times, Consequence of Sound, American Songwriter etc. + most recently, he composed the theme music for Webby Award-winning SiriusXM & Smithsonian podcast "All Music Is Black Music."

Watch the new music video here:

TOUR SUPPORTING ARKELLS

May 19 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

May 20 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

May 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

May 25 - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

May 26 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago

May 27 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre