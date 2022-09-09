Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Miya Folick Releases New '2007' EP

Miya Folick Releases New '2007' EP

Additionally, the video for the EP’s title track “2007” directed by Noah Kentis debuts today.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 09, 2022  

2007, the new six-song EP from much-lauded vocalist, songwriter and producer Miya Folick, is out now via Nettwerk. Additionally, the video for the EP's title track "2007" directed by Noah Kentis debuts today.

Folick will hit the road in the U.S. next week, with headlining stops in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Francisco and an extensive tour across the UK/EU with Tove Lo in October and November. Folick has also today announced headline shows in London, Dublin and Edinburgh. See full routing below and get tickets here.

About the song "2007," Folick says: "This song is about the moments in our lives that disrupt our sense of safety and stability and the resilience it takes to continue to live a brave, broad, and deep life. The first verse is about the general fears of growing up and living alone and being alive. The second verse is more specifically about being a woman. How our bodies are both sexualized and infantilized. The way it feels to be an adult in experience but a child at heart. Wanting to feel safe but also wanting to live freely."

2007 features previously shared singles "Bad Thing," co-written by Folick, Mitski and Andrew Wells, "Nothing To See," "Ordinary" and "Oh God," her first new music in three years. The new EP follows recent shows with Sir Chloe, Years & Years, Lucy Dacus, Band of Horses, Ian Sweet and two appearances at Los Angeles' Largo with Meg Stalter and Friends and Fred Armisen and Friends.

Folick's EP 2007 is a document of an adult in progress that chronicles Folick's struggle to grow up and reckon with what it means to leave her youth behind. In making the follow up to her debut LP, Folick eschewed some of the lyrical and musical obfuscations she layered onto Premonitions to produce her clearest and most confident work yet.

Anchored by her singular voice, the songs on 2007 are emotionally straightforward, straddling a line between pop and something more experimental. Though she may not have it all figured out yet, 2007 is an honest snapshot of where she is now and what it took to get there.

Raised in Santa Ana, CA and now living in Los Angeles, Folick first attracted acclaim with two EPs, 2015's Strange Darling and 2017's Give It To Me EP. Folick's 2018 Terrible Records/Interscope debut album Premonitions drew critical praise from NPR, GQ, Pitchfork, The FADER and many more; landed her a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR and saw her sell out headline shows and play festivals the world over.

Listen to the new EP here:

Watch the new music video here:

MIYA FOLICK LIVE

September 15 - Market Hotel - Brooklyn, NY
September 27 - Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA
September 28 - Café du Nord - San Francisco, CA
September 30 - Doug Fir Lounge - Portland, OR
October 1 - Madame Lou's - Seattle, WA
October 28 - The Grand Social - Dublin, IE
October 29 - 3Olympia Theater - Dublin, IE*
October 31 - The Mash House - Edinburgh, UK
November 1 - SWG3 Galvanizers - Glasgow, UK*
November 2 - Academy - Manchester, UK*
November 3 - O2 Institute - Birmingham, UK*
November 5 - The Roundhouse - London, UK*
November 7 - Colours - London, UK
November 8 - La Madeleine - Brussels, BE*
November 9 - Live Music Hall - Cologne, DE*
November 10 - Bataclan - Paris, FR*
November 12 - Den Atelier - Luxembourg, LU*
November 13 - Melkweg - Amsterdam, NL*
November 15 - Astra Kulturhaus - Berlin, DE*
November 16 - Stodola - Warsaw, PL*
November 18 - Vega - Copenhagen, DK*
November 19 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, NO*
November 21 - Berns - Stockholm, SE*
November 22 - Berns - Stockholm, SE*
* with Tove Lo

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Casey Bishop Shares 'Blurry Vision'Casey Bishop Shares 'Blurry Vision'
September 8, 2022

Produced by Chris Greatti (Yungblud, Poppy), Casey Bishop EP is out September 28 via 19 Recordings/BMG. On the EP, Casey infuses punk energy and skyscraping rock ambition with alt-pop melodies. Over the course of six tracks, she delivers a full range of emotions with her vulnerable and relatable lyrics.
Cast Announced For THE LEGEND OF LAKE RONKONKOMA: THE LADY OF THE LAKE FilmCast Announced For THE LEGEND OF LAKE RONKONKOMA: THE LADY OF THE LAKE Film
September 8, 2022

The cast includes Seth Gilliam (The Walking Dead, Teen Wolf), Nia Sioux, (Dance Moms, Runnin From My Roots), Emery Kelly (Alexa and Katie, Big Shot), Larry Saperstein (High School Musical: the Musical: The Series), Del Zamora (True Blood) and Steven Thomas Capp (Fat Camp, Reach, How I Met Your Mother) and more.
Alternative Duo FOREIGN AIR to Release New Album 'Hello Sunshine'Alternative Duo FOREIGN AIR to Release New Album 'Hello Sunshine'
September 8, 2022

It is a deeply personal album with all the tracks written, recorded, produced, and engineered by the duo, Jesse Clasen and Jacob Michael. With the creative freedom of working on their own, they leaned into all their influences, from alternative rock anthems to experimental electronic-infused indie.
VIDEO: Watch a New SPIRIT HALLOWEEN THE MOVIE TrailerVIDEO: Watch a New SPIRIT HALLOWEEN THE MOVIE Trailer
September 8, 2022

The film is the feature directorial debut of David Poag and stars Christopher Lloyd, Rachael Leigh Cook, Marla Gibbs, and a fantastic cast of up-and-coming talent, including Donovan Colan, Marissa Reyes, Jaiden J. Smith and Dylan Martin Frankel, many of whom are making their big screen debuts. Watch the new video trailer now!
The String Cheese Incident Announces the Addition of Maddy O'Neal to Jamaica Incident 2023The String Cheese Incident Announces the Addition of Maddy O'Neal to Jamaica Incident 2023
September 8, 2022

In addition to the legendary Sam Bush and his band, Maddy O’Neal, Denver’s own electro-soul treasure has been added to the weekend. Maddy will be carrying the vibes deep into the late night and will help keep the party going throughout the weekend. Speaking of late-night - Jason Hann will be lighting up with a late-night disco party set!