Miya Folick Releases New '2007' EP

2007, the new six-song EP from much-lauded vocalist, songwriter and producer Miya Folick, is out now via Nettwerk. Additionally, the video for the EP's title track "2007" directed by Noah Kentis debuts today.

Folick will hit the road in the U.S. next week, with headlining stops in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Francisco and an extensive tour across the UK/EU with Tove Lo in October and November. Folick has also today announced headline shows in London, Dublin and Edinburgh. See full routing below and get tickets here.

About the song "2007," Folick says: "This song is about the moments in our lives that disrupt our sense of safety and stability and the resilience it takes to continue to live a brave, broad, and deep life. The first verse is about the general fears of growing up and living alone and being alive. The second verse is more specifically about being a woman. How our bodies are both sexualized and infantilized. The way it feels to be an adult in experience but a child at heart. Wanting to feel safe but also wanting to live freely."

2007 features previously shared singles "Bad Thing," co-written by Folick, Mitski and Andrew Wells, "Nothing To See," "Ordinary" and "Oh God," her first new music in three years. The new EP follows recent shows with Sir Chloe, Years & Years, Lucy Dacus, Band of Horses, Ian Sweet and two appearances at Los Angeles' Largo with Meg Stalter and Friends and Fred Armisen and Friends.

Folick's EP 2007 is a document of an adult in progress that chronicles Folick's struggle to grow up and reckon with what it means to leave her youth behind. In making the follow up to her debut LP, Folick eschewed some of the lyrical and musical obfuscations she layered onto Premonitions to produce her clearest and most confident work yet.

Anchored by her singular voice, the songs on 2007 are emotionally straightforward, straddling a line between pop and something more experimental. Though she may not have it all figured out yet, 2007 is an honest snapshot of where she is now and what it took to get there.

Raised in Santa Ana, CA and now living in Los Angeles, Folick first attracted acclaim with two EPs, 2015's Strange Darling and 2017's Give It To Me EP. Folick's 2018 Terrible Records/Interscope debut album Premonitions drew critical praise from NPR, GQ, Pitchfork, The FADER and many more; landed her a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR and saw her sell out headline shows and play festivals the world over.

Listen to the new EP here:

Watch the new music video here:

MIYA FOLICK LIVE

September 15 - Market Hotel - Brooklyn, NY

September 27 - Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA

September 28 - Café du Nord - San Francisco, CA

September 30 - Doug Fir Lounge - Portland, OR

October 1 - Madame Lou's - Seattle, WA

October 28 - The Grand Social - Dublin, IE

October 29 - 3Olympia Theater - Dublin, IE*

October 31 - The Mash House - Edinburgh, UK

November 1 - SWG3 Galvanizers - Glasgow, UK*

November 2 - Academy - Manchester, UK*

November 3 - O2 Institute - Birmingham, UK*

November 5 - The Roundhouse - London, UK*

November 7 - Colours - London, UK

November 8 - La Madeleine - Brussels, BE*

November 9 - Live Music Hall - Cologne, DE*

November 10 - Bataclan - Paris, FR*

November 12 - Den Atelier - Luxembourg, LU*

November 13 - Melkweg - Amsterdam, NL*

November 15 - Astra Kulturhaus - Berlin, DE*

November 16 - Stodola - Warsaw, PL*

November 18 - Vega - Copenhagen, DK*

November 19 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, NO*

November 21 - Berns - Stockholm, SE*

November 22 - Berns - Stockholm, SE*

* with Tove Lo