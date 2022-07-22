Miya Folick Confirms New Ep '2007'

2007, the new EP from much-lauded vocalist, songwriter and producer Miya Folick, is slated for release September 9 via Nettwerk-pre-order/pre-save it here. Today, Folick shares a new song, "Nothing To See," produced by Andrew Sarlo (Big Thief, Madi Diaz), with a visualizer.

"This song is about falling in love with someone emotionally unavailable," Folick says. "Someone whose feelings and desires were so obscured to me and themselves, that I had to become a detective. I studied their life for clues and tried to fit the role of the person I thought they'd like. Eventually we broke up, and I realized that I'd lost the plot on my own life. My body and personality and life were so populated by the interests of this person, that once they were gone, there was nothing left to see. But, to me, this song isn't bleak. I think there's power in being brave enough to say, 'I was made a fool by you.'"

The new track follows initial offerings "Ordinary" and "Oh God," her first new music in three years. Miya just played shows with Sir Chloe in L.A. and Years & Years in New York, following up recent dates with Lucy Dacus, Band of Horses, Ian Sweet and more. Folick has also appeared twice recently at Los Angeles' Largo, performing with both Meg Stalter and Friends and Fred Armisen and Friends in the last month.

Additionally, Folick confirms a run of U.S. shows this fall, with stops in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Francisco and an extensive tour across the UK/EU with Tove Lo in October and November-see full routing below and get tickets here.

Folick will also teach a five-session songwriting workshop next month through School of Song, an online music school that has featured workshops by several acclaimed musicians including Robin Pecknold (Fleet Foxes), Meg Duffy (Hand Habits), Luke Temple (Here We Go Magic) and more.

2007 is a document of an adult in progress that chronicles Folick's struggle to grow up and reckon with what it means to leave her youth behind. In making the follow up to her debut LP, Folick eschewed some of the lyrical and musical obfuscations she layered onto Premonitions to produce her clearest and most confident work yet. Anchored by her singular voice, the songs on 2007 are emotionally straightforward, straddling a line between pop and something more experimental. Though she may not have it all figured out yet, 2007 is an honest snapshot of where she is now and what it took to get there.

Raised in Santa Ana, CA and now living in Los Angeles, Folick first attracted acclaim with two EPs, 2015's Strange Darling and 2017's Give It To Me EP. Folick's 2018 Terrible Records/Interscope debut album Premonitions drew critical praise from NPR, GQ, Pitchfork, The FADER and many more; landed her a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR and saw her sell out headline shows and play festivals the world over.

Watch the visualizer for the new song here: