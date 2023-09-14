Mitch Rowland Joined By Harry Styles on New Single 'Here Comes the Comeback'

Rowland's new album will be released on October 6.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

Mitch Rowland Joined By Harry Styles on New Single 'Here Comes the Comeback'

Ahead of the Oct. 6 release of his Erskine Records/Giant Music debut album, Come June, acclaimed L.A.-based musician and GRAMMY-winning songwriter Mitch Rowland has released “Here Comes the Comeback” the third single from the project, which features backing vocals from Harry Styles. It follows the album’s title track and recent single “Bluebells” as previews of the latest work from Rowland, who is fresh off touring with Styles, his longtime collaborator and bandmate. 

Come June features contributions from incredible players including producer and multi-instrumentalist Rob Schnapf (Beck, Elliott Smith), bassist Jerry Borgé (Ziggy Marley, Jonathan Wilson, Jackson Browne), engineer and musician Matt Schuessler (Kurt Vile, Cat Power), bandmate and wife Sarah Jones (Harry Styles), as well as Ben Harper and Styles himself. Schnapf will also make a rare live appearance when he performs with Rowland at a release date concert at Los Angeles’ famed The Troubadour, alongside Jones and Schuessler. Schnapf, who has steered clear of playing live for the last 20 years, is coming out of performance retirement thanks to his love for Come June.

As for “Here Comes the Comeback,” Rowland admits he likes “to spend ages” perfecting songs by “playing guitar parts for weeks” and tweaking lyrics “before they’re made permanent,” but he says this particular track came to life in a very different way. “I completely realized it with Sarah over one evening,” he says. “I was strumming something and she was playing a synthesizer and tapping out an electronic drum beat. We made a quick arrangement with all the parts we were playing. Sarah was engineering, so we dumped it into her laptop. Then I walked out of the room and the lyrics came all at once, in one breath. Never happens like that.”

Rowland came to Los Angeles in 2013 by way of Ohio, where his lifelong obsession with music landed him, with eyes toward a career in music. In 2016, he was working as a dishwasher at a pizza joint and was on the verge of giving up his dream. Just as that critical moment was upon him, he was given the chance to try his hand at writing with Harry Styles for the latter’s self-titled debut. This collaboration was creatively and personally transformational, yielding celebrated hits like “Meet Me in the Hallway,” “Watermelon Sugar” and “Golden,” as well as a place in Styles’ touring band. Here he met his bandmate and future wife, drummer Sarah Jones. 

Come June is truly the beginning of the most important chapter yet in Rowland’s artistic evolution. Work began on the thoughtfully crafted album in 2019. The wistful, organ-led title track, “Come June,” was the first song demoed, but was then set aside for many months while Rowland was on tour with Styles. The pandemic brought an unexpected stretch of time at home, and the solitude he needed for inspiration to strike. Encouraged by his trusted creative advisor, wife and fellow Styles bandmate Sarah, Rowland began working on the rest of the songs and Come June came to life. 

Photo Credit: Luke Atkinson 



