Missy Higgins Adds Eight New Shows To 'The Second Act Tour 2024' Due To Overwhelming Presale Demand

Due to exceptional demand in the Frontier Touring Member presale, Missy Higgins adds an additional eight shows to “The Second Act” tour - ‘an anniversary tour with a difference' to celebrate 20 years since her trailblazing debut, The Sound Of White.

The eight new shows are:

Tuesday 9 April Canberra Theatre, Canberra

Saturday 13 April State Theatre, Sydney

Sunday 14 April State Theatre, Sydney

Saturday 20 April Concert Hall, Perth

Sunday 5 May Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Thursday 23 May QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane

Thursday 30 May Her Majesty's Theatre, Adelaide

Sunday 16 June Newcastle Civic Theatre, Newcastle

General onsale for all shows begins Wednesday 13 December, staggered times, see below. Tickets and tour information via frontiertouring.com/missyhiggins

The Second Act Tour will see Missy touring theatres nationally next autumn in a special two act show. The first set each evening will include some brand-new songs, plus a few fan favourites from early in her career, all played in stripped back, acoustic mode. After an intermission Missy will then return with her full band to perform The Sound Of White in its entirety plus some of her other hits. It will see Missy returning to many of the same venues she first played when The Sound Of White exploded back in 2004.

The Sound Of White is one of the biggest and most influential albums in Australian music history. The intensely introspective collection of yearning songs yielded bona fide classics like “Scar”, “Ten Days” and “The Special Two”. It has sold a million copies and received 6 ARIA Awards.

The anniversary of this landmark release will be celebrated with a deluxe edition on CD and LP containing bonus live recordings of every song on the album plus newly expanded artwork. It will land on April 5, 2024. Physical releases available for pre-order here. The Sound Of White 20 Year Anniversary Edition will also feature a new track - “Cry Me A River”.

Missy Higgins has been nominated for an extraordinary 26 ARIA Awards since being Unearthed by triple j way back in 2002. She remains one of Australia's most popular live performers; playing to more than 200,000 Australians last summer across various outdoor events including dozens of huge gigs with Paul Kelly.

MISSY HIGGINS THE SECOND ACT TOUR DATES 2024

Thursday 28 March

Frankston Arts Centre | Frankston, VIC

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (3pm local time)

artscentre.frankston.vic.gov.au

Friday 29 March

Civic Hall | Ballarat, VIC

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (3pm local time)

ticketsearch.com

Tuesday 9 April

Canberra Theatre | Canberra, ACT

NEW SHOW

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (12noon local time)

canberratheatrecentre.com.au

Wednesday 10 April

Canberra Theatre | Canberra, ACT

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (12noon local time)

canberratheatrecentre.com.au

Friday 12 April

State Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (11am local time)

ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday 13 April

State Theatre | Sydney, NSW

NEW SHOW

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (11am local time)

ticketmaster.com.au

Sunday 14 April

State Theatre | Sydney, NSW

NEW SHOW

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (11am local time)

ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 19 April

Perth Concert Hall | Perth, WA

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (2pm local time)

ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday 20 April

Perth Concert Hall | Perth, WA

NEW SHOW

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (2pm local time)

ticketmaster.com.au

Friday 26 April

Hobart City Hall | Hobart, TAS

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (4pm local time)

oztix.com.au

Saturday 27 April

Princess Theatre | Launceston, TAS

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (12noon local time)

theatrenorth.com.au

Friday 3 May

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (10am local time)

ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday 4 May

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (10am local time)

ticketmaster.com.au

Sunday 5 May

Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC

NEW SHOW

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (10am local time)

ticketmaster.com.au

Thursday 9 May

Mackay Entertainment & Convention Centre | Mackay, QLD

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (1pm local time)

ticketsearch.com

Saturday 11 May

Munro Martin Parklands | Cairns, QLD

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (10am local time)

ticketlink.com.au

Sunday 12 May

Townsville Civic Centre | Townsville, QLD

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (10am local time)

townsville.qld.gov.au/ticketshop

Friday 17 May

Ulumbarra Theatre | Bendigo, VIC

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (11am local time)

gotix.com.au

Saturday 18 May

Gippsland Performing Arts Centre | Traralgon, VIC

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (2pm local time)

latrobe.vic.gov.au/gpac

Thursday 23 May

QPAC Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD

NEW SHOW

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (12noon local time)

qpac.com.au

Friday 24 May

QPAC Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (12noon local time)

qpac.com.au

Saturday 25 May

HOTA Outdoor Stage | Gold Coast, QLD

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (9am local time)

hota.com.au

Thursday 30 May

Her Majesty's Theatre | Adelaide, SA

NEW SHOW

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (11:30am local time)

ticketek.com.au

Friday 31 May

Her Majesty's Theatre | Adelaide, SA

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (11:30am local time)

ticketek.com.au

Saturday 1 June

Barossa Arts Centre | Tanunda, SA

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (1:30pm local time)

barossaarts.com.au

Friday 7 June

Empire Theatre | Toowoomba, QLD

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (12noon local time)

empiretheatre.com.au

Saturday 8 June

The Events Centre Caloundra | Caloundra, QLD

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (4pm local time)

theeventscentre.com.au

Friday 14 June

Sydney Coliseum | West HQ, NSW

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (12noon local time)

ticketek.com.au

Saturday 15 June

Newcastle Civic Theatre | Newcastle, NSW

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (10am local time)

civictheatrenewcastle.com.au

Sunday 16 June

Newcastle Civic Theatre | Newcastle, NSW

NEW SHOW

Lic. All Ages

On sale: Wednesday 13 December (10am local time)

civictheatrenewcastle.com.au