Missy Higgins Adds Eight New Shows To 'The Second Act Tour 2024' Due To Overwhelming Presale Demand

Missy Higgins adds additional shows to "The Second Act Tour 2024" in response to overwhelming presale demand
Due to exceptional demand in the Frontier Touring Member presale, Missy Higgins adds an additional eight shows to “The Second Act” tour - ‘an anniversary tour with a difference' to celebrate 20 years since her trailblazing debut, The Sound Of White.
Tuesday 9 April Canberra Theatre, Canberra
Saturday 13 April State Theatre, Sydney
Sunday 14 April State Theatre, Sydney
Saturday 20 April Concert Hall, Perth
Sunday 5 May Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Thursday 23 May QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane
Thursday 30 May Her Majesty's Theatre, Adelaide
Sunday 16 June Newcastle Civic Theatre, Newcastle
General onsale for all shows begins Wednesday 13 December, staggered times, see below. Tickets and tour information via frontiertouring.com/missyhiggins
The Second Act Tour will see Missy touring theatres nationally next autumn in a special two act show. The first set each evening will include some brand-new songs, plus a few fan favourites from early in her career, all played in stripped back, acoustic mode. After an intermission Missy will then return with her full band to perform The Sound Of White in its entirety plus some of her other hits. It will see Missy returning to many of the same venues she first played when The Sound Of White exploded back in 2004.
The Sound Of White is one of the biggest and most influential albums in Australian music history. The intensely introspective collection of yearning songs yielded bona fide classics like “Scar”, “Ten Days” and “The Special Two”. It has sold a million copies and received 6 ARIA Awards.
The anniversary of this landmark release will be celebrated with a deluxe edition on CD and LP containing bonus live recordings of every song on the album plus newly expanded artwork. It will land on April 5, 2024. Physical releases available for pre-order here. The Sound Of White 20 Year Anniversary Edition will also feature a new track - “Cry Me A River”.
Missy Higgins has been nominated for an extraordinary 26 ARIA Awards since being Unearthed by triple j way back in 2002. She remains one of Australia's most popular live performers; playing to more than 200,000 Australians last summer across various outdoor events including dozens of huge gigs with Paul Kelly.
Thursday 28 March
Frankston Arts Centre | Frankston, VIC
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (3pm local time)
artscentre.frankston.vic.gov.au
Friday 29 March
Civic Hall | Ballarat, VIC
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (3pm local time)
ticketsearch.com
Tuesday 9 April
Canberra Theatre | Canberra, ACT
NEW SHOW
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (12noon local time)
canberratheatrecentre.com.au
Wednesday 10 April
Canberra Theatre | Canberra, ACT
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (12noon local time)
canberratheatrecentre.com.au
Friday 12 April
State Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (11am local time)
ticketmaster.com.au
Saturday 13 April
State Theatre | Sydney, NSW
NEW SHOW
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (11am local time)
ticketmaster.com.au
Sunday 14 April
State Theatre | Sydney, NSW
NEW SHOW
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (11am local time)
ticketmaster.com.au
Friday 19 April
Perth Concert Hall | Perth, WA
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (2pm local time)
ticketmaster.com.au
Saturday 20 April
Perth Concert Hall | Perth, WA
NEW SHOW
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (2pm local time)
ticketmaster.com.au
Friday 26 April
Hobart City Hall | Hobart, TAS
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (4pm local time)
oztix.com.au
Saturday 27 April
Princess Theatre | Launceston, TAS
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (12noon local time)
theatrenorth.com.au
Friday 3 May
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (10am local time)
ticketmaster.com.au
Saturday 4 May
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (10am local time)
ticketmaster.com.au
Sunday 5 May
Palais Theatre | Melbourne, VIC
NEW SHOW
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (10am local time)
ticketmaster.com.au
Thursday 9 May
Mackay Entertainment & Convention Centre | Mackay, QLD
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (1pm local time)
ticketsearch.com
Saturday 11 May
Munro Martin Parklands | Cairns, QLD
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (10am local time)
ticketlink.com.au
Sunday 12 May
Townsville Civic Centre | Townsville, QLD
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (10am local time)
townsville.qld.gov.au/ticketshop
Friday 17 May
Ulumbarra Theatre | Bendigo, VIC
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (11am local time)
gotix.com.au
Saturday 18 May
Gippsland Performing Arts Centre | Traralgon, VIC
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (2pm local time)
latrobe.vic.gov.au/gpac
Thursday 23 May
QPAC Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD
NEW SHOW
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (12noon local time)
qpac.com.au
Friday 24 May
QPAC Concert Hall | Brisbane, QLD
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (12noon local time)
qpac.com.au
Saturday 25 May
HOTA Outdoor Stage | Gold Coast, QLD
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (9am local time)
hota.com.au
Thursday 30 May
Her Majesty's Theatre | Adelaide, SA
NEW SHOW
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (11:30am local time)
ticketek.com.au
Friday 31 May
Her Majesty's Theatre | Adelaide, SA
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (11:30am local time)
ticketek.com.au
Saturday 1 June
Barossa Arts Centre | Tanunda, SA
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (1:30pm local time)
barossaarts.com.au
Friday 7 June
Empire Theatre | Toowoomba, QLD
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (12noon local time)
empiretheatre.com.au
Saturday 8 June
The Events Centre Caloundra | Caloundra, QLD
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (4pm local time)
theeventscentre.com.au
Friday 14 June
Sydney Coliseum | West HQ, NSW
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (12noon local time)
ticketek.com.au
Saturday 15 June
Newcastle Civic Theatre | Newcastle, NSW
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (10am local time)
civictheatrenewcastle.com.au
Sunday 16 June
Newcastle Civic Theatre | Newcastle, NSW
NEW SHOW
Lic. All Ages
On sale: Wednesday 13 December (10am local time)
civictheatrenewcastle.com.au
