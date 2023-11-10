Miss Velvet Shares New LP & 'Traveler' Single

Rising LA-based rocker and fashion maven Miss Velvet unveils her brand new album, Traveler, on which she worked with producer Esjay Jones.

With her new full-length project, Miss Velvet timestamps a great period of change and growth, signified first by her move to Los Angeles not too long ago, and continued via the journey in music, motherhood, and love that she's been on in the years since.

Summarizing the record, she wrote the following:

"I landed in Los Angeles two years ago after a lifetime in New York City. The throws of the pandemic and a heartbreaking band breakup looming large in my rearview mirror I remember driving up the PCH and feeling all that become more distant with each mile driven, and in front of me was a new life, one of motherhood and of new beginnings with my soulmate.

With all that comes with building a new life, and despite the obstacles that one faces when a musical journey ends unceremoniously, my love for making music and performing never waned and fortuitously, through a maze of relationships old and new I was introduced to Esjay Jones, a dynamite producer and songwriter. We immediately hit it off and soon after, in the midst of raising my infant daughter and building my new life out west, we wrote and recorded the album Traveler, a musical diary that will forever represent those days of new love, new life and new horizons."

Earlier this year, Miss Velvet introduced the Traveler LP and kicked off her new era with the release of two singles — "Long Way Home" and "Zumirez." Alongside the record's full release today, she additionally shares a brand new music video for the record's focus track, "Traveler," directed by Gus Black.



The track is described as such: "'Traveler' is a song about finding the courage to move beyond loss, limitation and life's disappointments to find a new path where freedom and possibility lie, and then having the faith to follow it. 'I'm a traveler of possibilities.'"



Listen to Miss Velvet's brand new LP, Traveler, out now via all DSPs. Stay tuned for more from Miss Velvet, coming soon.

Listen to the new album here: