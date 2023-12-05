Miss Grit Releases 'Follow The Cyborg' Remixes EP

Fresh off an extensive tour with Nation of Language, Miss Grit, NYC based musician Margaret Sohn (they/she), has released a 7-track EP, Follow the Cyborg Remixes, collating brand new remixes of tracks from their debut album.

Follow the Cyborg has been named one of Rough Trade's ‘Albums of the Year,' and is out now via Mute.

The EP features reworkings and remixes from Gilla Band's Alan Duggan-Borges, who reinterprets the Korean language version of “Follow The Cyborg,” NY-based producer, and composer Aron Kobayashi Ritch (Momma), transdisciplinary artist Yaz Lancaster who recently performed with Miss Grit on their Stephen Colbert web performance, composer and visual artist Phong Tran, Kenyan composer and performer Nyokabi Kariũki, and NY-based hyperpop artists torr and Cyber Fairy.

Follow the Cyborg features the acclaimed singles “Follow the Cyborg”, praised by Pitchfork for its “adrenaline high” and “electronic dissonance.”, “Nothing's Wrong”, “Lain (Phone Clone)”, and the “beguiling and elastic” (Stereogum) “Like You.” It was recorded mostly in solitude in Sohn's home studio, with the exception of a few guest collaborators joining: Stella Mozgawa of Warpaint, Aron Kobayashi Ritch of Momma, and Pearla.

Miss Grit pursues the path of a non-human machine, as it moves from its helpless origin to awareness and liberation. Sohn has always rejected the limits of identity thrust upon them by the outside world, in favor of embracing a more fluid and complex understanding of the self. Hailed by Rolling Stone as an “inventive, incisive singer-songwriter”, their process is introspective, their vision precise.

Photo Credit: Hoseon Sohn