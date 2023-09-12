Mireya Ramos & The Poor Choices Share “Quiero Volver (feat Asdru + Flor de Toloache)' Ahead of Friday's LP Release

Mireya Ramos and the Poor Choices will release the monumental musical project, Sin Fronteras this Friday, September 15 via oneRPM, a ranchera and country dialogue that could only happen in Kansas City, Missouri; a place that has become a second home for the New York City-based Mireya.

Mireya is a vocalist, violinist, composer, and arranger, and the founder of Flor de Toloache, NYC’s first and only all-women mariachi band. Sin Fronteras is a passport to the special pan-cultural world KCMO audiences have been enjoying for years. Throughout the album, the musicians deftly blend ranchera and country, sprinkling in pop, jazz, and R&B along the way.

Today, MR&TPC released “Quiero Volver (feat Asdru + Flor de Toloache),” a song Mireya wrote about personal heartbreak and her powerhouse vocals here smolder with both contained rage and emotional rawness. “Ranchera has always been a form of therapy for me, and that’s why I wrote ‘Quiero Volver’,” she divulges.

“Quiero Volver” features standout trumpet playing from Ozomatli’s Asdru Sierra, and sumptuous guest vocals from her Flor bandmate Shae Fiol.

The Sin Fronteras journey began with "Regresa Ya" and continued with a dreamy version of Patsy Cline’s “I Fall to Pieces”. Ramos co-produced the album with Beau Bledsoe, founder/director of classical chamber Ensemble Iberica. The 10-song album features 25 musicians, including Latin Grammy winners Texmaniacs, Ensemble Iberica, and western band Slim Hanson and the Poor Choices.

The album was meticulously produced in collaboration with FMK Music, a dear friend of Ramos, and supporter of her music. Based in Kansas City, FMK Music is an independent label and music production house with a passion for supporting the sort of raw talent and musical genius that Ramos and Bledsoe are a beacon for.

Though this community spans different genres, generations, and cultures, it coalesced around an album of original and traditional songs that meld influences from both sides of the border.

Sin Fronteras is an album about borders made by musicians without any borders. Rehearsals and recording sessions were freewheeling, fun, and serendipitous. Beau says: “There were a lot of happy accidents. The songs took on this Brian Wilson feel.” Mireya adds: “Everyone came with smiles and open hearts, and left a piece of them in this album. Listening back to Sin Fronteras my heart jumped out of my body from excitement. I can’t wait for people to hear it!”

Mireya Ramos Tour Dates

Sep 12 - Kansas City - The Ship

Sep 15 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's @

Sep 16 - Denver, CO - Levitt Pavilion @

Sep 29 - Swarthmore, PA - Swarthmore College @

Nov 28 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Harold Miossi Hall, Performing Arts Center @

Nov 30 - La Jolla, CA - The JAI at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center @

Dec 02 - Los Angeles, CA - Besame Mucho Festival @

# - Mireya solo

@ - Flor de Toloache