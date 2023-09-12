Mireya Ramos & The Poor Choices Share “Quiero Volver (feat Asdru + Flor de Toloache)' Ahead of Friday's LP Release

The new project will be released this Friday, September 15.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 4 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'

Mireya Ramos & The Poor Choices Share “Quiero Volver (feat Asdru + Flor de Toloache)' Ahead of Friday's LP Release

Mireya Ramos and the Poor Choices will release the monumental musical project, Sin Fronteras this Friday, September 15 via oneRPM, a ranchera and country dialogue that could only happen in Kansas City, Missouri; a place that has become a second home for the New York City-based Mireya.

Mireya is a vocalist, violinist, composer, and arranger, and the founder of Flor de Toloache, NYC’s first and only all-women mariachi band. Sin Fronteras is a passport to the special pan-cultural world KCMO audiences have been enjoying for years. Throughout the album, the musicians deftly blend ranchera and country, sprinkling in pop, jazz, and R&B along the way.

Today, MR&TPC released “Quiero Volver (feat Asdru + Flor de Toloache),” a song Mireya wrote about personal heartbreak and her powerhouse vocals here smolder with both contained rage and emotional rawness. “Ranchera has always been a form of therapy for me, and that’s why I wrote ‘Quiero Volver’,” she divulges.

“Quiero Volver” features standout trumpet playing from Ozomatli’s Asdru Sierra, and sumptuous guest vocals from her Flor bandmate Shae Fiol.

The Sin Fronteras journey began with "Regresa Ya" and continued with a dreamy version of Patsy Cline’s “I Fall to Pieces”. Ramos co-produced the album with Beau Bledsoe, founder/director of classical chamber Ensemble Iberica. The 10-song album features 25 musicians, including Latin Grammy winners Texmaniacs, Ensemble Iberica, and western band Slim Hanson and the Poor Choices.

The album was meticulously produced in collaboration with FMK Music, a dear friend of Ramos, and supporter of her music. Based in Kansas City, FMK Music is an independent label and music production house with a passion for supporting the sort of raw talent and musical genius that Ramos and Bledsoe are a beacon for.

Though this community spans different genres, generations, and cultures, it coalesced around an album of original and traditional songs that meld influences from both sides of the border.

Sin Fronteras is an album about borders made by musicians without any borders. Rehearsals and recording sessions were freewheeling, fun, and serendipitous. Beau says: “There were a lot of happy accidents. The songs took on this Brian Wilson feel.” Mireya adds: “Everyone came with smiles and open hearts, and left a piece of them in this album. Listening back to Sin Fronteras my heart jumped out of my body from excitement. I can’t wait for people to hear it!”

Mireya Ramos Tour Dates

Sep 12 - Kansas City - The Ship

Sep 15 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's @

Sep 16 - Denver, CO - Levitt Pavilion @

Sep 29 - Swarthmore, PA - Swarthmore College @

Nov 28 - San Luis Obispo, CA - Harold Miossi Hall, Performing Arts Center @

Nov 30 - La Jolla, CA - The JAI at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center @

Dec 02 - Los Angeles, CA - Besame Mucho Festival @

# - Mireya solo

@ - Flor de Toloache



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Alessandro Cortini To Debut Immersive New Work Nati Infiniti Photo
Alessandro Cortini To Debut Immersive New Work 'Nati Infiniti'

The Italian musician, producer, composer, and instrument builder originally created the work for Sonar Lisboa 2022, an immersive audio installation across four floors of the Museu de Lisboa’s Moagem. The new interpretation of the original installation, which featured architectural lighting that responded to sounds Cortini created with Strega.

2
JVKE Debuts New Song this is what autumn feels like Photo
JVKE Debuts New Song 'this is what autumn feels like'

The new single follows the success of JVKE’s 3x Platinum single “golden hour” which reached #10 on the Billboard Hot 100, top 10 at Top 40 radio, as well as #1 on Spotify’s U.S. Viral 50 chart and Global Viral chart. The track has amassed over 1 billion global streams and the various remixes have generated an additional 81 million global streams.

3
Heavy Makeup Confirms October Residency at Los Angeles Sun Rose Photo
Heavy Makeup Confirms October Residency at Los Angeles' Sun Rose

Heavy MakeUp—the dynamic new project from Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri and Trever Hagen—will perform four shows at Los Angeles’ Sun Rose next month on October 4, 11, 18 and 25. Each show will consist of two distinct sets—the first will feature songs from their self-titled debut album, while the second will be a purely improvised performance.

4
THE BROOK & THE BLUFF Expand US Tour Due to Demand Photo
THE BROOK & THE BLUFF Expand US Tour Due to Demand

To celebrate the release of the album, the band will be hitting the road for a US tour which kicks off next week in Phoenix. Tickets are selling fast with sold out shows in San Francisco, San Diego, Toronto and Austin. The band have also add more shows and issued a low ticket warning for Chicago, New York, Washington DC, Boston, and Nashville. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

SLAYCATION Series From the DRAG RACE Universe Coming to Crave & WOW Presents PlusSLAYCATION Series From the DRAG RACE Universe Coming to Crave & WOW Presents Plus
Video: Watch Apple TV+'s MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS TrailerVideo: Watch Apple TV+'s MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS Trailer
THE LITTLE MERMAID Breaks Disney+ Records With 16 Million Viewers in First Five DaysTHE LITTLE MERMAID Breaks Disney+ Records With 16 Million Viewers in First Five Days
Photos: Doja Cat, Ice Spice & More Attend Jean Paul Gaultier and KNWLS' PartyPhotos: Doja Cat, Ice Spice & More Attend Jean Paul Gaultier and KNWLS' Party

Videos

Kim Petras Performs 'Feed The Beast' Symphonic Sessions Video
Kim Petras Performs 'Feed The Beast' Symphonic Sessions
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER Video
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
SHUCKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
THE COTTAGE