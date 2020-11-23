Ministry of Sound Classical Announce Socially Distanced Show at The London Palladium

Ministry of Sound Classical have announced a Covid-safe, socially distanced show at The London Palladium on 21st February 2021. Tickets are available for pre-sale at 10am on November 23rd, and general sale at 10am on November 25th via the London Palladium website - here



Ministry of Sound Classical is the evolution of the iconic dance brand's newly created classical arm, which launched last year with the highly acclaimed The Annual Classical live show.



The Annual Classical celebrated the legendary dance music compilation The Annual, reimagining some of the biggest dance tracks from the 90s including the likes of The Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim and Dario G with a 50 piece classical orchestra. It sold out two shows at London's Royal Festival Hall and its debut UK tour last year.



Ministry of Sound Classical builds on the success of its previous incarnation and offers an even broader reflection of Ministry of Sound, recreating classical forms of the music that has defined the brand across its almost three decades of existence.



Legendary DJ Brandon Block will host the Ministry of Sound Classical show and perform a special DJ set, while there are further special guests still to be announced.



Ministry of Sound Classical is the latest in a series of socially distanced live shows to be announced from Europa Concerts and The London Palladium running throughout January and February 2021 including shows from Midge Ure, Hawkwind, The House & Garage Orchestra and The Dualers. Tickets are available here and full listings can be seen below.



EUROPA CONCERTS & THE LONDON PALLADIUM EVENTS



January

29th - The Dualers

30th - The House & Garage Orchestra



February

2nd - Hawkwind 'Arrival In Dystopia'

3rd - Midge Ure 'The 1980 Tour, Vienna & Visage'

12th - Ministry of Sound Classical

