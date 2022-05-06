Mimoza Shares New Single 'Unprotected'

Today, multi-Platinum, 2021 ASCAP Pop Music Award winner Mimoza releases her new single, the up-tempo empowerment anthem "Unprotected," via UMG Germany / Capitol Records.

Featuring the Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter's soul-baring vocals over sweeping acoustic guitars and colorfully vibrant electronic beats, "Unprotected" is a triumphant dance pop record. Radiating charisma and heart, Mimoza encourages listeners to be self-assured and confident in their own skin.

"The message of the song is to not be afraid to let your guard down," explains Mimoza. "To me, vulnerability has always been powerful. It's about being fearless, brave and knowing that by letting your guard down, you will eventually meet your match, who will love you for who you are."

With over 300 million combined global streams in her career to date, Mimoza has been praised by American Songwriter for her "explosive anthems and infectious hits," including "Kings & Queens, which she co-wrote for Ava Max. Certified Platinum in 12 different countries (including the U.S. and U.K.), the track reached No. 1 on U.S. Pop iTunes and topped Billboard's Adult Pop Airplay chart for eight weeks.

After writing hits for other artists, collaborating with producers such as RedOne (Lady Gaga) and Shea Taylor (Beyoncé) and receiving Gold and Platinum plaques, Mimoza made her major label debut with 2021's "Young Queen," which she wrote as a love letter to her home country of Kosovo and her Albanian roots. The song also pays tribute to her mother and all moms who raise their daughters with an endemic sense of self-worth. The single landed nine New Music Fridays, 14 Apple Music playlists and multiple covers with Tidal, YouTube, Amazon and Deezer.

Ladygunn said, "The powerhouse of a song not only inspires young women, but mothers fathers and brothers alike...Mimoza's strong vocals over strong instrumentals have us flying high with her in confidence and intensity." Variance Magazine observed, " 'Young Queen' feels like a true call to celebrate women everywhere, from all cultures and walks of life...a 2021 anthem that will inspire women everywhere." Forbes noted, "Mimoza built her career around a carefully crafted pop repertoire, always protective of her authenticity as a songwriter with a consistent feel...it is going to [be] fascinating to see what Mimoza achieves."

As an artist who is inspired to create positive change with her music, Mimoza thinks uniquely, dreams big and achieves immensely, always aiming to connect with her fans. She says, "I always care about giving my records a deeper meaning and giving my audience a piece of my heart." Aiming for the next pop crown, Mimoza is relentlessly forging her own path and not looking back. This queen is here to stay.

Watch the lyric video for the new single here: