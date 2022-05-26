Mimi Webb Releases New Single 'Goodbye'

Emerging as one of the year's boldest breakthrough artists, pop singer and songwriter Mimi Webb reveals a new single and music video entitled "Goodbye" via Epic Records /RCA today.

The track unfolds as a hypnotic and heartfelt ballad underpinned by sparse and shuddering piano. Confessional verses give way to a soaring refrain as she admits, "I miss the old you, but that ain't the whole truth, 'cause baby you've changed and so have I." In the accompanying visual, Mimi stands on a mountain overlooking the desert. She sings as the sun sets over the valley, delivering a powerful performance before departing into the night in a classic convertible.

Mimi initially previewed the song on social media and generated over 1.4 million views on TikTok, inciting anticipation from fans worldwide. Now, she delivers with "Goodbye."

Internationally, she is in the midst of her first European tour and will even join the bill at the Queen's Jubilee with Sir Elton John! To date, she has generated 600 million-plus total global streams and counting.

Next up, she will embark on her first-ever full-scale headline tour across North America. Mimi's solo tour kicks off on September 22 in Vancouver, BC at Fortune Sound Club. She will be visiting major US markets coast-to-coast for five weeks, and it will conclude on October 13 in Washington, DC at Union Stage. Tickets are available here. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.

Her last single "House On Fire" shows no signs of stopping or slowing down. Fanning the flames, she delivered a seismic and showstopping late-night television debut performance of the single on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Watch it HERE. The song has gathered over 70 Million global streams and 4.1 million YouTube views on the music video.

Mimi Webb projects a voice as magnetic, massive, and magical as her personality. As "the girl next door" with a hell of a vocal range, she's quick to laugh, will let you know precisely what's on her mind, and isn't afraid to be heard. Originally hailing from the UK town of Canterbury, the pop singer and songwriter turns up the volume on every emotion with skyscraping runs and open-heart honesty.

Inspired by the likes of Amy Winehouse, Emelie Sandé, and Sam Smith, she started writing songs of her own at 13-years-old in diaries before eventually learning guitar. Around the same time, she enrolled in The BRIT School-known for alumni such as Adele, Amy Winehouse, Jessie J, and more. Three years later, she left home, moved in with a host family, and attended the prestigious BIMM [British Institute of Modern Music]. In 2019, she uploaded a handful of early compositions and collaborations online, landed management, and inked a deal with Epic Records.

Mimi Webb's impromptu acapella videos exploded with over 20 million views on TikTok, paving the way for a string of original fan favorites such as "Before I Go," "I'll Break My Heart Again," and "Reasons," and "Good Without." Amassing over 200 million streams, she made waves with international hits "Good Without" and "Dumb Love." The singles concurrently captured places in the Top 15 on the UK Singles Chart, which cemented Mimi as "the first UK female artist, since Dua Lipa in 2017, to land two singles in the UK Top 15 before the release of her debut album."

Music Week also recently announced Mimi Webb as the newest addition to their BBC Radio 1's Brit List. The prestigious offering comes after selling out her first upcoming UK Tour this Fall and receiving widespread acclaim from Wonderland, teenVOGUE, Refinery 29, Euphoria, CLASH, FLAUNT, and Consequence of Sound, to name a few. With a voice just loud enough to give you goosebumps, Mimi Webb shines on her debut Seven Shades of Heartbreak EP and more to come.

TOUR DATES

9/22 Vancouver, BC Fortune Sound Club

9/23 Seattle, WA Neumos

9/24 Portland, OR Mission Theater

9/26 San Francisco, CA Rickshaw Stop

9/28 West Hollywood, CA The Roxy

9/30 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Court

10/1 Denver, CO Marquis Theater

10/4 Chicago, IL Subterranean

10/5 Detroit, MI El Club

10/6 Toronto, ON Velvet Underground

10/8 Montreal, QC Théâtre Fairmount

10/10 Boston, MA Brighton Music Hall

10/11 New York, NY The Bowery Ballroom

10/13 Washington, DC Union Stage

Watch the new music video here: