Mimi Webb Announces Debut Album 'Amelia' and UK Tour

Amelia will be released on March 3, 2023.

Oct. 12, 2022  

Breakout singer-songwriter Mimi Webb announces that her highly-anticipated debut album Amelia will be released on March 3, 2023. Amelia is available for pre-order now.

"Announcing my first ever album is such an important moment in my career that honestly, sometimes I wasn't even sure would happen. But after 3 years of hard work, I just can't wait to share this body of work with all of you who have helped me get to where I am today," Mimi shares.

"The album is named Amelia, my full first name, as there are two sides of me that I want people to get to know. There's Amelia, the girl from the UK countryside who loves to be at home with her family, friends, and dogs; and Mimi, the pop artist who loves to be up on stage traveling the world. It was important for me to capture this duality with songs written for both of those girls, and I'm excited for you all to get to know them!"

The news comes on the heels of the album's lead single, "Ghost of You," released last Friday. The power-pop track was met with critical acclaim as Consequence of Sound praised, "'Ghost of You' taps into early-2000s energy authentically... to achieve a transcendent quality to both the song and music video."

"Ghost of You" was produced by Stuart Price and RISC. The song was accompanied by its aptly aesthetic music video, directed by Fa and Fon Watkins, which made its broadcast premiere across MTV channels.

Additionally, Mimi has announced The Amelia Tour, the 2023 headline tour will make stops across Europe and the UK following the release of her debut album. The 30-date tour will kick off on March 11 in Madrid, Spain at Shoko continuing with stops in Berlin, Oslo, Paris, Manchester and more before concluding on April 24 in London, UK at O2 Academy Brixton.

Fans in the UK and Ireland have the opportunity to get first access to tickets on Tuesday October 18 at 9am local time by pre-ordering the debut album at mimiwebb.com. Spotify Fan First presale begins Wednesday, October 19 at 9am local time.

Tickets will go on sale starting Thursday, October 20 at 9am local time here.

Mimi Webb Tour Dates

March 11

Shoko

Madrid, Spain

March 12

Razmatazz 2

Barcelona, Spain

March 14

Plaza

Zurich, Switzerland

March 15

Technikum

Munich, Germany

March 16

Flex

Vienna, Austria

March 18

Niebo

Warsaw, Poland

March 19

Hole44

Berlin, Germany

March 20

Mojo Club

Hamburg, Germany

March 22

Klubben

Stockholm, Sweden

March 23

Vulkan Arena

Oslo, Norway

March 24

Pumpehuset

Copenhagen, Denmark

March 26

Melkweg

Amsterdam, The Netherlands

March 27

La Madeleine

Brussels, Belgium

March 29

Kantine

Cologne, Germany

March 30

La Maroquinerie

Paris, France

April 1

UEA

Norwich, UK

April 3

O2 City Hall

Newcastle, UK

April 4

O2 Academy

Glasgow, UK

April 6

Ulster Hall

Belfast, UK

April 7

3Olympia Theatre

Dublin, Ireland

April 10

Guild of Students

Liverpool, UK

April 11

O2 Victoria Warehouse

Manchester, UK

April 14

O2 Academy

Sheffield, UK

April 15

O2 Academy

Leeds, UK

April 17

Rock City

Nottingham, UK

April 18

O2 Academy

Birmingham, UK

April 20

O2 Academy

Bristol, UK

April 21

Pavilions

Plymouth, UK

April 22

O2 Academy

Bournemouth, UK

April 24

O2 Academy Brixton

London, UK

Mimi is currently on her first ever North American headline tour, which saw her perform to a sold-out Bowery Ballroom in NYC last night. The tour follows a massive summer for UK-based emerging artist, which saw her perform at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in London, numerous festivals such as Capital FM's Summertime Ball, Isle of Wight Festival, and Montreux Jazz Festival, and joined as support for Justin Bieber in Norway and Finland.

In just two years the rising star has racked up over 730 million global streams to date, and multiple hit tracks including "House on Fire" and "Good Without." She has garnered praise from the likes of British Vogue, Rolling Stone, Harper's BAZAAR, and Billboard, and has performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and ELLEN. Mimi shows no signs of slowing down as she gears up for the release of her debut album.

Mimi Webb projects a voice as magnetic, massive, and magical as her personality. As "the girl next door" with a hell of vocal range, she's quick to laugh, will let you know precisely what's on her mind, and isn't afraid to be heard. Originally hailing from the UK town of Canterbury, the pop singer and songwriter turns up the volume on every emotion with skyscraping runs and open-heart honesty.

Inspired by the likes of Amy Winehouse, Emelie Sandé, and Sam Smith, she started writing songs of her own at 13-years-old in diaries before eventually learning guitar. Around the same time, she enrolled in The BRIT School-known for alumni such as Adele, Amy Winehouse, Jessie J, and more. Three years later, she left home, moved in with a host family, and attended the prestigious BIMM [British Institute of Modern Music]. In 2019, she landed management, and inked a deal with Epic Records, followed by the release of her debut single "Before I Go" in 2020.

In a whirlwind two years, Mimi released her debut EP Seven Shades of Heartbreak (October 2021), amassed an international following with multiple hit tracks such as "House on Fire," and "Good Without," and became the first British female artist, since Dua Lipa in 2017, to land two singles in the UK Top 15 before her debut album.

She has surpassed 730 million global streams to date and toured across the world- performing at festivals such as Capital FM's Summertime Ball, Isle of Wight Festival, and Montreux Jazz Festival, as well as her own headline tours. Mimi has garnered critical acclaim from the likes of British Vogue, Rolling Stone, Harper's BAZAAR, Billboard, and CLASH, and performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and ELLEN. Mimi's highly anticipated debut album, Amelia will be released on March 3, 2023.

