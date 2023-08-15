Miley Cyrus Teases 'Used to Be Young' Music Release

Miley Cyrus released possible lyrics from a new song on Instagram.

Aug. 15, 2023

Miley Cyrus has begun to tease a new music release, with cryptic posters appearing around the world.

The posters feature lyrics from some of Cyrus' greatest hits, including "Party in the U.S.A.," "The Climb," "Wrecking Ball," "Flowers," and more. The posters all feature the lyrics "I Used to Be Young," which is not part of any of her old music.

Cyrus released a video of the posters, captioning it with possible lyrics from a new song: "I know I used to be crazy. I know I used to be fun. You say I used to be wild. I say I used to be young."

The words "Used to Be Young" have also been displayed over the thumbnails of all of Cyrus' music videos on YouTube.

Check back for updates as Cyrus continues to announce new music!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

Cyrus recently released her new album, Endless Summer Vacation. The LP features Miley's hit single "Flowers" plus twelve additional tracks. A true worldwide smash, "Flowers" spent six weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 - a personal best for Miley.

"Flowers" is #1 on US Pop Radio and is the fastest running song in nearly a decade to achieve that position. Additionally, it is the fastest song in history to hit 500million streams on Spotify. "Flowers" is officially the longest running UK #1 single by a female solo artist.

Recorded in Los Angeles and produced with Mike WiLL Made-It, Greg Kurstin and Grammy Award winning Album of the Year producers Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson, Miley describes the album as her love letter to LA. Endless Summer Vacation is available both digitally and physically; fans can access multiple physical configurations on shop.mileycyrus.com as well as a special all white vinyl, available only at Target.

Watch the "River" music video here:




