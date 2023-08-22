Miley Cyrus Shares Reflective 'Used to Be Young' Lyrics Ahead of Release

The single will be released on Friday, August 25.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

Miley Cyrus has released the lyrics to her "unfinished yet complete" single, "Used to Be Young," ahead of its release.

The single will be released on Friday, August 25. Pre-save “Used To Be Young” here. Fans can also purchase a special 7-inch of the track, pre-order here.

"These lyrics were written almost 2 years ago at the beginning of my ESV. It was at a time I felt misunderstood. I have spent the last 18 months painting a sonic picture of my perspective to share with you," Cyrus shared. "The time has arrived to release a song that I could perfect forever. Although my work is done, this song will continue to write itself everyday."

Read the lyrics to Miley Cyrus' "Used to Be Young" here:

"The truth is bullet proof. There's no fooling you...
I don't dress the same,
Me and who ya say I was yesterday have gone our separate ways.
Left my living fast somewhere in the past cause that's for chasing cars.
Turns out open bars lead to broken hearts and going way too far.

I know I used to be crazy.
I know I used to be fun.
You say I used to be wild.
I say I used to be young.

You tell me time has changed me.
That's fine I've had a good run.
I know I used to be crazy.
That's cause I used to be young.

Take one, pour it out.
Not worth crying bout things ya can't erase.
Things like tattooes and regret words I never meant and ones that got away.
Left my living fast somewhere in the past and took another road.
Turns out crowded rooms empty out as soon there's somewhere else to go.

I know I used to be crazy.
I know I used to be fun.
You say I used to be wild.
I say I used to be young.

You tell me time has changed me.
That's fine I've had a good run.
I know I used to be crazy.
That's cause I used to be young.

I know I used to be crazy.
Messed up but god was it fun?
I know I used to be wild. 
That's cause I used to be young.

Those wasted nights are not wasted.
I remember every one.
I know I used to be crazy.
That's cause I used to be young.

You tell me time has done changed me.
That's fine I've had a good run.
I know I used to be crazy.
That's cause I used to be young."

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

Along with the single, Cyrus' "Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)" Disney+ special will air on ABC on August 24 at 10:00 p.m. EDT. The special will include an additional "retrospective interview" where Cyrus will look back on the first 30 years of her life.

Cyrus recently teased the single with posters feature lyrics from some of Cyrus' greatest hits, including "Party in the U.S.A.," "The Climb," "Wrecking Ball," "Flowers," and more being plastered around the world. The posters all featured lyrics from "Used to Be Young," which had fans speculating that new music was imminent.

Watch the teaser here:

Cyrus recently released her new album, Endless Summer Vacation. The LP features Miley's hit single "Flowers" plus twelve additional tracks. A true worldwide smash, "Flowers" spent six weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 - a personal best for Miley.

"Flowers" is #1 on US Pop Radio and is the fastest running song in nearly a decade to achieve that position. Additionally, it is the fastest song in history to hit 500million streams on Spotify. "Flowers" is officially the longest running UK #1 single by a female solo artist.

Recorded in Los Angeles and produced with Mike WiLL Made-It, Greg Kurstin and Grammy Award winning Album of the Year producers Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson, Miley describes the album as her love letter to LA.

Additionally, “Used To Be Young” arrives just before the 10th anniversary of Miley Cyrus’ 3x Platinum album Bangerz (September). A benchmark album, Bangerz was home to beloved original hits such as “Wrecking Ball,” “We Can’t Stop,” and “Adore You.” In celebration of the anniversary, there will be a limited-edition vinyl with updated packaging featuring never seen before photos and the bonus track “23” with Mike WiLL Made-It



