Miles Miller Releases New Song 'Highway Shoes'

Acclaimed musician Miles Miller's new song, "Highway Shoes," is debuting today.

Reflecting on the song, Miller shares, "A classic love song to the road. Realizing that after dealing with all your troubles, it's time to just get out of town; hit the road. About not caring where that road is taking you either, because no matter what, life probably won't be fair. And while that may seem like a burden, it's a blessing in disguise. There's a lot of freedom on the road."

"Highway Shoes" is the second song unveiled from Miller's long-awaited debut album, Solid Gold, which will be released July 7 via Thirty Tigers (pre-save/pre-order here). Produced by Sturgill Simpson, the album features twelve original songs, including the previously released title track, and marks the first body of work released by Miller as a solo artist. The album was recorded over the course of three days in January 2022 in Nashville, TN.

Of the album, Miller shares, "Solid Gold is a love story, but about love being around and love leaving. It's an entire story essentially about wanting to get back to the love you have, realizing you shouldn't give it away, to love leaving, hitting the road because of it leaving, feeling love on the road, love from home, to realizing you need to keep walking and wish them well. It's an album about the cycle of a love story that crumbles."

Raised in central Kentucky, Miller has spent the better part of the past decade on the road as a drummer for artists including Sturgill Simpson and Town Mountain. In 2009, he was discovered by acclaimed producer Dave Cobb after playing drum covers on YouTube at the age of 16. While drumming and vocals are what he has been most noted for, playing guitar is his first love. Spending time off of the road allowed him to hone in on his songwriting and it became clear that the time had come to step away from the drum kit and focus on his own artistic vision.

This June, Miller will embark on a handful of dates supporting Tyler Childers. Additional tour dates to be announced.

Listen to the new single here: