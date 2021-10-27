Mild Minds Releases New Single 'HAUNTED'

Grammy-nominated artist Mild Minds has unveiled his latest single 'HAUNTED', out 27th October on Foreign Family Collective.

Staying true to the track title, 'HAUNTED' is a soul-stirring soundscape that sees Mild Minds tap into his trademark blend of driving synths and captivating vocals. It follows a lauded string of recent singles 'MACHINE' and 'NO SKIN' featuring UK artist Frameworks, tracks that have already amassed well over 2 million collective streams across all platforms.

Drawing comparisons to the likes of Bonobo, Maribou State, Caribou and Four Tet, Mild Minds is the brainchild of Benjamin David. The Grammy-nominated vocalist and producer assembles electronic music agnostic of genre, striking a delicate balance between dancefloor-ready and downtempo moods.

Already amassing 20 million+ streams across his catalogue and performing to packed crowds, David introduced the Mild Minds project with his "SWIM" EP, seeing him swiftly signed to ODESZA's Foreign Family Collective label. He toured with everyone from Big Wild to TYCHO, and is fresh off of a show stopping performance at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre and a striking summer set at Splash House this past August in Palm Springs, California.

'HAUNTED' further exemplifies Benjamin's production proficiencies and captures the essence of the Mild Minds sound.

Listen to the new single here: