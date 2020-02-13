Milck Unveils Video For 'If I Ruled The World'

Singer-songwriter-activist MILCK, has unveiled a moving and poignant companion video for her inspirational new single "If I Ruled The World." This marks the first video in a quintet of avant-garde expressive visuals that show the transformative story of her forthcoming EP Into Gold. The beautiful visual premiered today on LADGYGUNN -

Watch it below!

The empowering track premiered last week on Huffington Post and immediately received critical acclaim with TIME naming it one of the best songs of the week and calling it "unafraid to be optimistic, an immediate singalong over a joyful beat." The hopeful single also garnered widespread acclaim from listeners Reese Witherspoon, Sophia Bush and more. Sophia Bush personally connected with the song and described it as "a SOULquake" and went on to say "It's exactly how I want to center the way I move, and love, in the world." "If I Ruled The World" is available now via Atlantic Records at all streaming and download services.

"If I Ruled The World" is the lead single off of her highly anticipated EP, Into Gold, due Friday, February 21st. MILCK's forthcoming Into Gold EP is the journey of a woman leaving a safe relationship in search of her authentic place in the world. The project starts with "If I Ruled The World," and as the EP unfolds, listeners will be able peel back the layers of MILCK's story, revealing stages of heartbreak and vulnerability as well as the internal revolution she went through to arrive at the confident and joyous "If I Ruled The World." The EP is a universal lesson in how to show up for ourselves in order to be a positive force for others.

MILCK first made waves with her global fight song "Quiet," which went viral at the inaugural Women's March. Over the last three years, MILCK has performed alongside such like-minded artists as Ani DiFranco, Amy Shark and her multiple GRAMMY® Award-winning Atlantic Records labelmate, Jason Mraz. Due to overwhelming demand, MILCK will be performing two special live shows at Hotel Café in Los Angeles on March 4th. She is looking forward to celebrating Into Gold with additional live dates later this year. For updates, please visit www.milckmusic.com/new-events/ .





Related Articles View More Music Stories