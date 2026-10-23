Mila Bea to Make Debut with WHAT WE WANT AND NEED FROM LOVE

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Singapore-born and raised singer-songwriter Mila Bea has released 'What we want and need from love' via Amusement/Darkroom Records. After capturing the attention of millions online and building a devoted fanbase through her creative work spanning music, visual art, fashion and beyond, Mila returns with her first release in over a year. The accompanying music video brings Mila's sensibility and vision to life, offering a glimpse into the world she continues to create.

Opening with a gentle guitar strum, Mila's vocals capture a painful truth: sometimes love isn't enough to make two people right for each other. Despite the weight of the subject matter, there's a playfulness and wit to Mila's lyricism, using metaphors like 'I could build a church but you won't believe' to capture the futility of trying to prove a love the other person can no longer see. As the track builds, layered vocals and swelling guitars give way to a cathartic release, with Mila's delivery growing increasingly emphatic as the song reaches its emotional peak.

''What we want and need from love' narrates the emotional arc of heartbreak from denial to cathartic acceptance,' Mila explains. 'It is the shocking realisation that you cannot convince someone of your worth, and the frustration of loving someone who is guarded. More than anything, though, it is a song about accepting that love is a multi-headed beast. We are all trying to love outwardly and inwardly, often while still figuring out what we want and need for ourselves. Those things can change and contradict each other, but there is something beautiful in being kind through that uncertainty. Sometimes, all you can do is know what you want and let that guide you.

This is my favourite song I have ever written. What a magical thing it is that something I once wanted to forget has become something I am now proud to remember.'

Mila will join Lizzy McAlpine on her The Over Country Tour for the Australian and New Zealand legs, kicking off in February 2027. More information is available at milabeaofficial.com/shows.

Mila Bea is the embodiment of bedroom pop-a young artist with an old soul who writes songs about love and growth, hope and sorrow. Devoted to the guitar since the age of seven, Mila's intimate performances and songwriting snippets have steadily found an audience online, sparking thousands of comments from fans drawn to her ability to turn personal experiences into raw, confessional songs that feel both nostalgic and entirely her own.

But Mila's creativity extends far beyond music. A songwriter, multimedia artist, blogger, and self-described internet enthusiast, she has built an imaginative world she calls the 'Milaverse.' Equal parts whimsical and otherworldly, the Milaverse is filled with Narnia-like magic, posters of her heroes like David Bowie, and illustrations inhabited by cryptids, ghosts, and half-imagined creatures. It's a world where the fantastical and the deeply human coexist, reflecting the same sense of wonder, vulnerability, and emotion that lives at the heart of her music.

Growing up a theatre kid, Mila has always seen performance as one of the most natural ways to express herself. Her earliest creative muses included Tim Burton and Edward Gorey, whose fascination with the intersection of darkness and beauty captured the complexity and rawness of her girlhood. A lifelong student of both music and life, Mila brings that same curiosity and emotional depth to her artistry, revealing itself through haunting vocals and a songwriting style that finds beauty in the most vulnerable moments.

Upcoming Mila Bea Tour Dates

*Support for Lizzy McAlpine

February 2, 2027 - Thebarton Theatre - Adelaide, SA, Australia*

February 3, 2027 - Thebarton Theatre - Adelaide, SA, Australia*

February 5, 2027 - Red Hill Auditorium - Perth, WA, Australia*

February 7, 2027 - TikTok Entertainment Centre - Sydney, NSW, Australia*

February 10, 2027 - Sidney Myer Music Bowl - Melbourne, VIC, Australia*

February 12, 2027 - Riverstage - Brisbane, QLD, Australia*

February 14, 2027 - Te Pae Theatre - Auckland, New Zealand*

Photo Credit: Luca Comaroff











Photo Credit: Luca Comaroff

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 14 Hrs 41 Min 57 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone