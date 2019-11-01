Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park Releases Single 'fine'

Mike Shinoda, Linkin Park co-lead singer and songwriter, unveiled his brand new song, "fine," available now on Warner Records. "fine" is an original song written for the Russian sci-fi blockbuster, The Blackout, in theaters across Russia on Nov. 21 and in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Luxembourg, Belgium and the Baltic States on Nov. 24, England and Ireland - on Dec. 1, as well as Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia. The song is also featured in the trailer for the film, which was released today. The Blackout will premiere in the U.S. at The American Film Market in Santa Monica, CA on Nov. 9. "fine" video coming soon.

"When the director Egor Baranov sent me a clip of the film, I instantly had an idea for what kind of song I wanted to make," said Shinoda. "The tense and unsettling nature of the film instantly resonated with me."

Shinoda recently completed his highly successful Post Traumatic Tour in support of his debut solo EP. The deeply personal 16-track album, Post Traumatic, garnered critical raves and unanimous acclaim, earning praise from the likes of NME, Variety, NPR, GQ, Forbes, Billboard, Rolling Stone, Complex, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, and the Associated Press who stated, "it's a remarkably honest and intense record." Shinoda performed shows across the globe, including festival sets at Reading and Leeds (UK) and Summer Sonic (Japan).

Mike Shinoda is a songwriter, performer, record producer, film composer and visual artist with a B.A. in illustration and Doctorate of Humane Letters from Art Center College of Design. He is best known as co-lead vocalist for multi-platinum Grammy-Award winning rock band, Linkin Park, who has sold over 55 million albums worldwide and commanded a massive fan following, holding the title as the most-liked band on Facebook and amassing over 7.7 billion YouTube views. Shinoda is the founding member of the group, which achieved the best-selling debut of this century with their Diamond-certified album, Hybrid Theory, selling over 10 million copies in the U.S. alone. Collectively, they sold out stadiums around the globe and earned a multitude of accolades including 2 Grammy Awards, 5 American Music Awards, 4 MTV VMA Awards, 10 MTV Europe Music Awards, 3 World Music Awards, and most recently, "Rock Album of the Year" at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards for their seventh studio album, One More Light. In 2005, Shinoda launched his first solo project, Fort Minor, releasing The Rising Tied to critical acclaim and the single "Where'd You Go," which hit #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and accumulated 13 million YouTube views. To date, he has released 9 music videos from Post Traumatic and his YouTube channel has garnered over 76 million views.

A meteorite did not fall on Earth, the terrorists did not come up with a global threat, superpowers did not start an atomic war, but ... something happened. Communication with most of the settlements of the Earth was broken. Only a small part survived, called the "circle of life". Most of the circle came to Russia, affecting also parts of neighboring countries. However, even Russia lost nine-tenths of its territory and army. A new border has been drawn, a protective perimeter has been established, the first reconnaissance groups have been sent outside. What they found is shocking. No killings, explosions, fighting - all living creatures around the perimeter just died. There are several clashes with an unknown enemy and the army is mobilized, military bases are approaching the perimeter, and outside its borders they are building attack and reconnaissance outposts. It soon becomes clear that this is not just a global catastrophe, this is an attack.





