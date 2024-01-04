Mike Ryan's New Single 'Way It Goes' to Impact Radio on Jan. 22

The guitar-heavy track follows Mike's three-week #1 hit "LOSER" and is off his critically-acclaimed album "Longcut."

By: Jan. 04, 2024

Mike Ryan's New Single 'Way It Goes' to Impact Radio on Jan. 22

Country music singer-songwriter Mike Ryan's new single “Way It Goes” will impact radio on Jan. 22nd. “Way It Goes” follows his three-week #1 hit song “Loser,” which topped the American Country Music charts.

“Way It Goes” and “Loser” are both included on Mike's critically-acclaimed album Longcut, named “some of the best songwriting in Country music” (American Songwriter). “Way It Goes” was written by Phil Vassar, Andrew Peebles and Brett Sheroky. 

“There are some great songwriters on this track. Having the chance to cut a song co-written by a legend like Phil Vassar along with Brett Sheroky and Andrew Peebles was a really cool opportunity,” Mike said.

He added, “This song is an honest look at a blind-sided breakup. There are all these romanticized versions of how it might go and maybe you see it coming from a mile away, but this one was just like it came out of nowhere. Then all hell broke loose and now we're done.  It's like you are trying to figure out where to go from there and picking up the pieces.”

Surpassing 320 million career streams with 764,000 new listeners on Spotify in 2023 alone,“Way It Goes” is the follow up to Mike's previously released single “Loser” which spent three-weeks at #1 on the American Country Music Chart and was embraced by over 156 radio stations nationwide with nearly 15,000 spins.

As his first official single to radio, “Loser” quickly broke into the single digits, landing at  No. 2 on the CDX True Indie Country chart and No. 1 at Texas radio. “Loser” was featured by Music Row, Whiskey Riff, Country Now's Songs to Hear, playlisted on the Nashville Noise July 2023 Playlist (#1), and featured by Country Insider.

Additionally, CMT featured the emotional “Loser” music video in their CMT 12-pack. Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LS80G4ZF0jk

Known for his gift as a songwriter and talent that has led to collaborations with major label acts such as Brad Paisley and Brandy Clark, Mike's craft earned him a Top 20 hit as a co-writer on Brad Paisley's “Last Time For Everything” and Paisley reciprocated with a shredding guitar solo on Mike's previously released song “The Rewrite.” In addition, Mike recently fulfilled a career milestone making his official Opry debut.

The Billboard Top 40 artist has toured relentlessly, opening for some of the biggest names in the business, including Miranda Lambert, Hardy and Morgan Wallen, in addition to selling out his own headlining gigs. At times, even selling more tickets than major label acts with top ten singles. Mike performed his first-ever stadium show at Globe Life Field with Wallen, marking the venue's fastest sellout.

Mike recently wrapped tour dates with Jordan Davis on his Good Time Tour. He is currently touring with upcoming dates in Dallas (1/12) Houston (1/13) and Nashville (1/25). For a full list of tour dates and more information, visit https://mikeryanband.com/.



