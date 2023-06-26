Mike Ryan Drops New Single 'Loser'

“Loser” is from Mike’s highly-acclaimed, fourth studio album Longcut, produced by Bart Butler and Ryan Gore.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 2 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 3 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
Kelly Clarkson Drops 'lighthouse' From 'Chemistry' Album Photo 4 Kelly Clarkson Drops 'lighthouse' From 'Chemistry' Album

Mike Ryan Drops New Single 'Loser'

Country music singer-songwriter Mike Ryan is announcing his new radio single “Loser,” going for adds today. “Loser” is from Mike’s highly-acclaimed, fourth studio album Longcut, produced by Bart Butler and Ryan Gore.

Known for his gift as a songwriter and talent that has led to collaborations with major label acts such as Brad Paisley and Brandy Clark, Mike’s impressive catalog of songs have garnered over 320 million career streams. Mike’s new album Longcut includes a collection of songs that he co-wrote and a handful of others penned by some of Country music's most well-known songwriters. 

New single “Loser” was co-written by Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson and Colin Elmore, and is already one of the most-streamed songs off his newly released album Longcut.

With “Loser,” Mike tapped a song that he fell in love with after hearing the demo sharing, “When I heard Hillary Lindsey singing this song, her voice was just absolutely amazing! I was captivated. It was a different kind of feel and a different direction than I’ve gone before in songs, so I wanted to take a chance on it, because it was really interesting to me. It’s a strong lyrically-driven song and I fell in love with the melody instantly.” 

Mike recently fulfilled a career milestone with his official Opry debut this past November. Marking another major milestone, Mike debuted at Globe Life Field, performing his first-ever stadium show with Morgan Wallen this past fall. The concert made history as the venue's fastest sellout after nearly all tickets for the show sold out during presale.

Mike has opened for some of the biggest names in the business, including Miranda Lambert, Hardy and Wallen, in addition to selling out his own headlining gigs. At times, even selling more tickets than major label acts with top ten singles. He is currently touring and will join Jordan Davis’ Damn Good Time Tour, for select tour dates kicking off this August. 

As a formidable force in Country music, the Billboard Top 40 independent artist has toured relentlessly, amassing a loyal legion of fans and regularly releasing new music. Mike was named a Rolling Stone Artist You Need to Know, Pandora Artist to Watch and three of his songs have previously debuted at SiriusXM’s ‘The Highway.’ 

Rolling Stone lauded his songs as “radio-ready hits that transcend the Lonestar state,” and the San Antonio native has not only landed NINE #1 songs atop of the Texas music charts, but his previously-released Blink You’ll Miss It landed at #15 on the Billboard Heetseekers Albums chart. 




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Govt Mule Announces Peace…Like A River World Tour 2023 Photo
Gov't Mule Announces Peace…Like A River World Tour 2023

The fall 2023 outing will see the renowned four-piece head to Canada and Europe in addition to more U.S. cities beginning September 13th in Toronto. The 21-date North American leg will stop in Ottawa, Montreal, Wilkes-Barre, Harrisburg, Erie, Charleston, Wilmington, Shreveport, Baton Rouge, Fort Myers and many more.

2
Chicagos Evidence of a Struggle Presents High-Octaine Sal-E Single Photo
Chicago's Evidence of a Struggle Presents High-Octaine 'Sal-E' Single

Under the guiding hand of renowned sound engineer Sanford Parker (Voivod, Russian Circles, Yob, Eyehategod, Wovenhand, Darkthrone, Youth Code, Pelican), this record takes the listener on a great instrumental journey, combining numerous sub-genres spanning the art rock and alternative music realm. 

3
Animal Collective Release 22-Minute Single Defeat Photo
Animal Collective Release 22-Minute Single 'Defeat'

Animal Collective release new single “Defeat.” Recorded with Grammy-winning producer Russell Elevado (D’Angelo, Kamasi Washington, The Roots), the 22-minute epic is an unapologetic ode to perseverance and hope, to “staying grounded like the spruce” when the very land seems to shift beneath us. 

4
Marco Nobel Joins Jake Silva and Frankie Sims on New Single Bad Photo
Marco Nobel Joins Jake Silva and Frankie Sims on New Single 'Bad'

Following a slew of successful releases this year including “Back To Me”, “Every Little Thing”  and “Dance”, Jake Silva has released the official song of the summer - “Bad” with Frankie Sims and Marco Nobel. Old-time comrades Sims and Silva have had a breakout year alongside each other with the release of “Waste Your Love” and “Feels Right”.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Mike Ryan Drops New Single 'Loser'Mike Ryan Drops New Single 'Loser'
Video: The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times' VideoVideo: The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times' Video
Video: Jeremie Albino Releases 'Tears You Hide' Short FilmVideo: Jeremie Albino Releases 'Tears You Hide' Short Film
THE IDOL Will Conclude on SundayTHE IDOL Will Conclude on Sunday

Videos

Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer Video Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut Video
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO