Mike Ryan Drops New Single 'Loser'

Country music singer-songwriter Mike Ryan is announcing his new radio single “Loser,” going for adds today. “Loser” is from Mike’s highly-acclaimed, fourth studio album Longcut, produced by Bart Butler and Ryan Gore.

Known for his gift as a songwriter and talent that has led to collaborations with major label acts such as Brad Paisley and Brandy Clark, Mike’s impressive catalog of songs have garnered over 320 million career streams. Mike’s new album Longcut includes a collection of songs that he co-wrote and a handful of others penned by some of Country music's most well-known songwriters.

New single “Loser” was co-written by Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson and Colin Elmore, and is already one of the most-streamed songs off his newly released album Longcut.

With “Loser,” Mike tapped a song that he fell in love with after hearing the demo sharing, “When I heard Hillary Lindsey singing this song, her voice was just absolutely amazing! I was captivated. It was a different kind of feel and a different direction than I’ve gone before in songs, so I wanted to take a chance on it, because it was really interesting to me. It’s a strong lyrically-driven song and I fell in love with the melody instantly.”

Mike recently fulfilled a career milestone with his official Opry debut this past November. Marking another major milestone, Mike debuted at Globe Life Field, performing his first-ever stadium show with Morgan Wallen this past fall. The concert made history as the venue's fastest sellout after nearly all tickets for the show sold out during presale.

Mike has opened for some of the biggest names in the business, including Miranda Lambert, Hardy and Wallen, in addition to selling out his own headlining gigs. At times, even selling more tickets than major label acts with top ten singles. He is currently touring and will join Jordan Davis’ Damn Good Time Tour, for select tour dates kicking off this August.

As a formidable force in Country music, the Billboard Top 40 independent artist has toured relentlessly, amassing a loyal legion of fans and regularly releasing new music. Mike was named a Rolling Stone Artist You Need to Know, Pandora Artist to Watch and three of his songs have previously debuted at SiriusXM’s ‘The Highway.’

Rolling Stone lauded his songs as “radio-ready hits that transcend the Lonestar state,” and the San Antonio native has not only landed NINE #1 songs atop of the Texas music charts, but his previously-released Blink You’ll Miss It landed at #15 on the Billboard Heetseekers Albums chart.