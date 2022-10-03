Mike Ryan Announces Grand Ole Opry Debut

Fulfilling a lifelong dream and career milestone, singer-songwriter Mike Ryan will make his Grand Ole Opry debut on Nov. 8th, 2022. The special performance will take place following the release of his highly-anticipated album Longcut due out on Oct. 28th.

Mike's Opry debut and his fourth studio album Longcut mark a decade of building his career independently as a critically-acclaimed songwriter with songs that have garnered over 265 million streams.

The Country music singer-songwriter first learned of his invitation to debut on the legendary stage, after his two young sons surprised him with the news.

Mike shared his initial reaction with Country Now saying, "On my first music business trip to Nashville I stopped by the Opry just to see it. Back then I just imagined how cool it would be to play that stage. So, it gives me a lot of pride now to be invited to play the Opry stage where so many country music legends and artists have performed. My two young sons surprised me with the news, and that made it that much sweeter. They will be there with me when I play in Nov."

As a formidable force in Country music, the Billboard Top 40 independent artist has toured relentlessly, amassing a loyal legion of fans, regularly releasing new music and performing over 150 shows annually.

Mike was named a Rolling Stone Artist You Need to Know, Pandora Artist to Watch and three of his songs have previously debuted at SiriusXM's 'The Highway.' Rolling Stone lauded his songs as "radio-ready hits that transcend the Lonestar state," and the San Antonio native has not only landed NINE #1 songs atop of the Texas music charts, but his previously-released Blink You'll Miss It landed at #15 on the Billboard Heetseekers Albums chart.

Collaborating with major label artists such as Brad Paisley and Brandy Clark, Mike's craft as a songwriter earned him a Top 20 hit as a co-writer on Brad Paisley's "Last Time For Everything" and Paisley reciprocated with a shredding guitar solo on Mike's previously released song "The Rewrite." Mike co-wrote "Jacket On," included on his upcoming album Longcut, with songstress Brandy Clark and Brent Anderson. The track also includes CMA Award-winning musician Jenee Fleenor adding her signature fiddle skills.

Mike's new album Longcut ushers in an elevated sonic edge, one that signals growth for the artist and songwriter, and demonstrates Mike's impressive caliber of talent - one that's not only earned the devotion of fans, but also the respect of peers, songwriters and artists within' the genre.

For the first time, Longcut shows Mike teaming up with collaborators and well-known Producers Bart Butler (Jon Pardi, Randall King) and Ryan Gore.

As a result, Longcut displays a welcomed intensity and maturity that signals an elevated level, one that demands attention. The 13-song collection has Mike embracing new musical elements and expanding vocally on songs like the edgy, rock-influenced "Get Away With Anything," the high-energy, up-tempo single "Die Runnin'" lauded by Holler as "the kind of song you wish could go on forever," and the wear your heart on your sleeve spin on losing someone "Loser" puts Mike's studied vocal techniques to the test.

Additionally, he expands his set to include both self-penned songs and collaborations from some of Nashville's top-shelf songwriters; Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson, Phil Vassar, Brett Sheroky, Josh Thompson, Smith Ahnquist, Chris DuBois and more.

Mike will make another debut this year with his first-time performance at Globe Life Field stadium as part of Morgan Wallen's first-ever stadium show in Arlington, TX on Oct. 8th.