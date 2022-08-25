Mike Gossin Releases 'Ain't Runnin' Out Of Summer'

Award-winning singer/songwriter Mike Gossin is thrilled to release "Ain't Runnin' Out Of Summer". The end of summer anthem was written by Mike Gossin, Tom Gossin and Ross Copperman and is the second song from his upcoming solo project.

Gossin says, "My brother and I started writing this song in the back of our tour bus years ago. It's about the fun of hanging on to those last days of summer and really soaking in all of the magic you can before it ends. I've always had a vision for the sound, and I'm excited to get this out as the next release from my solo work."

Earlier this summer Gossin debuted "Marry You," the first single off of his upcoming solo project.

As a founding member of powerhouse group Gloriana, he toured internationally with mega-acts like Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, Alan Jackson, and Sheryl Crow. In that time they dominated the Country and Hot 100 charts; were nominated for numerous honors, winning AMA, CMT, and ACM Awards; and even played at the White House.

Listen to the new single here: