Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs Premiere New Song 'State of Mind'

"State Of Mind," the new song from Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs featuring Margo Price, premieres today.

"I am thrilled and honored to have my friend Margo Price sing on our new track 'State Of Mind,' says Campbell. "She was gracious enough to sing the second verse and add some harmonies and she made the song better! I'm hoping she will join us somewhere along the road to do the song live. Margo is the real deal."

Price furthers, "The first time I heard 'State of Mind' was in the studio when I was about to sing on it. The words were so perfect and I knew right away who the song was about. No one said a thing as we listened and I sat there with tears running down my face. I've been listening to the Heartbreakers my whole life and Mike is my hero. I'm honored to get to work with him and call him my friend."

"State Of Mind" is the latest song revealed from the band's second studio album, External Combustion, set for release on Friday, March 4 via BMG. The group previously unveiled tracks "Electric Gypsy" and "Wicked Mind" alongside accompanying George Mays (My Morning Jacket, Brittany Howard, Chicano Batman) directed videos.

External Combustion showcases Campbell & The Dirty Knobs' evolution, pushing the band to a new level, jumping ahead in vision and drive, proving the first record was no one-shot deal. "The band became this spontaneous type of combustion-to borrow a word," Campbell recalls. "The longer we played, the more intuitive it got."

Co-produced by Campbell and George Drakoulias (The Black Crowes, The Jayhawks), the 11-track album was recorded at Campbell's home studio, Hocus Pocus Recorders in Los Angeles. External Combustion also features Price and Ian Hunter as well as piano from fellow Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers founding member Benmont Tench on "Lightning Boogie." Although Campbell wrote most of the songs on the new album within the past year, two of the tracks had been written in the 90's, only to be rediscovered in Campbell's extensive vault of unreleased compositions.

The band will finally embark on their first-ever national tour this spring, featuring an extensive run of sold-out headlining shows. Kicking off on March 9, the tour includes performances at Brooklyn Bowl in both New York City and Nashville, Chicago's Park West and Philadelphia's World Café Live, as well as multiple dates at Los Angeles' Troubadour and San Francisco's The Independent. In addition, Campbell & The Dirty Knobs will perform a run of arena and amphitheater shows with Chris Stapleton in June and July. Full tour routing can be found below.

The Dirty Knobs came together nearly two decades ago, after Campbell met guitarist Jason Sinay (Neil Diamond, Ivan Neville) at a session and liked the way their guitars sounded together. What began as a less structured project for Campbell in between The Heartbreakers' touring became something else altogether when they added the rhythm section of bassist Lance Morrison (Don Henley) and drummer Matt Laug (Slash, Alanis Morissette).

What followed was several years of intimate, almost incognito, performances in the band's home base of Los Angeles and surrounding Southern California cities. After all those years playing together, it became clear The Dirty Knobs should take what they were doing to the next level. Following the passing of Campbell's longtime compatriot, friend and bandmate Tom Petty and his performances with Fleetwood Mac on their 2018-2019 World Tour, The Dirty Knobs released their album Wreckless Abandon in 2020 to widespread praise.

Listen to the new single here: