Miguel Bueno and Luis Alfonso Collaborate on CULPABLE

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Miami, FL — Two voices, two distinct styles, and a shared passion for music come together on 'Culpable,' the new single from Colombian artist Miguel Bueno, who invites fellow Colombian artist Luis Alfonso to join him on the track. Released under Sony Music Latin, the track brings together their unique musical identities in a collaboration filled with emotion, personality, and authenticity.

In this collaboration, both artists explore the sounds of Colombian música popular, a genre deeply influenced by traditional Mexican ranchera music that has developed its own distinctive identity in Colombia. Luis Alfonso's powerful vocals and unmistakable style complement Miguel Bueno's warm delivery and refreshing energy, as Bueno brings elements of his pop and urban influences into a musical proposal that connects two different approaches to music and storytelling.

For Miguel Bueno, this release represents an opportunity to explore new sounds and embrace a genre that holds an important place in Colombian musical culture. Meanwhile, Luis Alfonso continues to showcase the versatility of música popular and its ability to connect with artists from different musical backgrounds, bringing his signature vocal style into new creative spaces.

'Culpable' was written by Miguel Bueno, Luis Alfonso, Eudis Ruiz, Guillermo Alejandro Ortiz Gómez, Guillermo Zárate Terrón, and Mateo Urán Díez. The track was produced by Genery and Tory Teler, who bring these two musical worlds together through a production that honors the genre's roots while making room for contemporary influences.

With 'Culpable,' Miguel Bueno and Luis Alfonso celebrate the richness of the sounds that have shaped Colombia's musical identity, proving that some of the most compelling collaborations emerge when seemingly different styles come together through a shared emotion.

'Culpable' will be available on all digital streaming platforms beginning October 22, 2026.





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