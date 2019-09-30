Mighty Tortuga Releases Single And Music Video 'Swear To God'

Connecticut-based alternative pop band Mighty Tortuga have released a new single, "Swear To God," out on all digital platforms NOW. Self-described 'dream rockers', Mighty Tortuga says that "Swear To God" 'is their way of saying the hook is still alive and well.' Complete with dreamy guitar riffs, synth overtones, and somber vocals, this track takes you back to a time when guitars were still on the radio. Along with a music video for the track, Mighty Tortuga shows a great representation of self on "Swear To God," highlighting their emo-rock roots and merging them with a lighter interpretation of modern power pop. A refreshing breath of air, "Swear To God" is a strong indication of where Mighty Tortuga's mesmerizing, dream-like sound is headed. About the single, the band states:

This track, as well as everything we do for this band was a 100% DIY effort. We feel providing a DIY content lets the fan become part of the experience with us. The music and lyrics are relatable, with subject matter that resonates with those who need to hear it. In comparison to our earlier releases, this is our most ambitious take on the dream pop genre. From the catchy hook to the soaring instrumentals, nothing is subtle. We wanted to create something unique in a scene that is saturated by pop punk.

Mighty Tortuga is Connecticut's answer to smooth dream-rock. Their sound shows signs of 90's emo power pop, with a sense of maturity and relatability. In a scene saturated by pop punk, they are providing a unique sound that is fresh and exciting. Their new single "Swear To God" is available on all digital platforms NOW.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You