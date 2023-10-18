Middle Kids Announce New Album 'Faith Crisis Pt 1'

Middle Kids today announce their new album, Faith Crisis Pt 1, set for release on February 16, 2024 via Lucky Number and available to pre-order HERE now.

Faith Crisis Pt 1 is the Sydney three-piece's most ambitious work to date; over 13 propulsive and ecstatic tracks, the band explore lyrical and musical territory inspired by lead singer Hannah Joy's search for meaning and identity after personal crisis. Joy attempts to tease out the question of belief; the breaking of it, and how it is rebuilt.

Recorded in Eastbourne in the UK and co-produced by Tim Fitz and Jonathan Gilmore (The 1975, Beabadoobee), Faith Crisis Pt 1 sees Joy and bandmates Fitz and Harry Day masterfully express the sensation of being overwhelmed, swept up and dragged down in songs brimming with yearning, angst, pop brightness, belief in love and reassurance that, from the bottom, it is possible to believe in beautiful things.

This is illustrated in the new single “Dramamine,” which makes a case for believing not in something bigger than yourself, but in the person by your side. “You are the only reason I believe in anything / I hope you don't take this the wrong way / I wanna be your Mary Magdalene,” Joy sings on the bright, melodic pop track. It was co-written with Fitz, who is not only her bandmate but also her husband. “It feels like a song about the connection between belief and love.”

The track is accompanied by an extraordinary video created by notable director Nick McKinley (Julia Jacklin, Spacey Jane) and Tim Fitz and follows the release of singles “Bootleg Firecracker” and “Highlands”.

Faith Crisis Pt 1 reminds us that even in the darkest moments, belief can flourish.

The band's last album, the critically acclaimed Today We're The Greatest, won Best Rock Album at the 2021 ARIA Awards in Australia. Released at the height of the pandemic, the album garnered the band several US TV show performances including Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and The Late, Late Show with James Cordon.

Middle Kids first gained attention in 2017 with their debut single, "Edge Of Town” and their debut album, Lost Friends, which won Triple J's Best Australian Album Award in 2018. The success of their albums has also earned the band an international touring profile which has included supporting shows with the likes of Bloc Party, Kings of Leon, War on Drugs and Cold War Kids. Middle Kids recently completed a 29-date tour of North America with Manchester Orchestra and Jimmy Eat World.

Faith Crisis Pt 1 and "Dramamine" are the latest additions to Middle Kids' impressive musical repertoire, offering a window into the multifaceted realm of belief and the power of connection.

Photo Credit: POONEH GHANA