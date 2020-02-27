Middle-Aged Queers Debut New Single 'Theme Song'

Oakland, CA queercore band Middle-Aged Queers have released a new single titled "Theme Song." The track appears on the band's upcoming debut album 'Too Fag For Love' out March 13 via the band's own label Outpunx Records, in collaboration with Bay Area indie Sell The Heart Records, run by Andy Pohl of Tsunami Bomb.

Listen to "Theme Song" below!

Lead crooner Shaun Osburn says, "Our Theme Song is about loving yourself as a seasoned queer person in a culture that prioritizes youth and heteronormativity. The line 'go f yourself' is actually meant as a positive; masturbation should be sex with someone you love!"

Crawling out of the primordial ooze of punk past, Middle-Aged Queers are a quartet of Jurassic Punx barreling down Interstate 580 on a mission to save Rock 'n' Roll with broken limbs and gear held together with duct tape.

Seasoned veterans of DIY-Punk, Middle-Aged Queers feature ex-members of bands such as Flipper, Fang, Yaphet Kotto, Bread and Circuits, The Cost, Wet-Nap, Saviours, The Shudders, S.P.A.G., The Insaints, and No Alternative.

Scrappy to the core, Middle-Aged Queers recently bootstrapped their debut record, 'Too Fag For Love', recorded in under eight hours for less than $500.

Single pre-order: https://middleagedqueers.bandcamp.com/releases

10" record pressed on hot pink vinyl. Limited edition of 225 that won't be repressed in this variation. Includes digital pre-order of the album 'Too Fag For Love'. The moment the album is released you'll get unlimited streaming via the free Bandcamp app, plus a high-quality download.





