Mickey Guyton Releases New Song 'All American'

Capitol Nashville's Mickey Guyton released a new song, "All American" today from her album Remember Her Name which will be released on September 24. Mickey co-wrote the song with Victoria Banks, Emma-Lee and Karen Kosowski, the same songwriting team who wrote the critically acclaimed "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?" which NPR called "a cry of the heart by a remarkable singer and writer who deserves to be a full-on superstar."

"I wrote 'All American' with my dream team of incredible female writers," explains Mickey. "This song embodies everything that makes America special. From a Texas sky to New York City lights and daisy dukes to dookie braids, despite all our differences, we are all American."

Mickey is coming off an incredible year that saw her co-hosting the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards in April with labelmate Keith Urban, a historic performance and nomination for "Black Like Me" on the 63rd GRAMMY Awards in March and "Black Like Me" being named a Top 5 song of 2020 (all genre) by NPR and The Associated Press.

Billboard recently featured Mickey on their cover and The New Yorker also profiled her in a recent issue. Over the last year she has been featured in American Songwriter, BBC News, CBS This Morning, Disney+ Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts, Ebony, Elle, Entertainment Weekly, Essence, HITS, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine's Vulture, New York Times, PEOPLE, Pollstar, Rolling Stone, Today Show, USA Today, Variety, VIBE, Vogue, Washington Post and many more.