Mickey Guyton Releases Female Anthem 'Woman'

On International Women's Day, Mickey Guyton is celebrating with all her ladies as she releases her new song, “Woman.”

The four-time GRAMMY-nominated country queen is honoring women around the world with an ode to women's empowerment. Written by Guyton with Victor Franco, Oliver Frid, Kameron Glasper, and Tayla Parx, “Woman” is Guyton's first release this year with more music expected in the coming months.

“I loved the idea of writing a song that celebrates the power women have,” says Guyton. “Throughout history and even today, women have taken pain, setbacks, and doubt, and they turn that into inner strength, and they persevere to achieve incredible things. Releasing this on International Women's Day seemed only fitting. We're miracle workers, y'all!”

Guyton set to perform at the Grand Ole Opry tonight. Fans can tune in on the Opry Facebook and YouTube channels or tune in to the Opry's radio home WSM at 7pm CT.

About Mickey Guyton

Capitol Nashville's Mickey Guyton “raises the rafters and distills emotion with impeccable clarity. Her high notes thrill, her nuance in storytelling captivates. A star for our times claims her place” (NPR). The four-time GRAMMY nominee and 2022 TIME Breakthrough Artist of the Year Guyton released songs “I Still Pray,” “How You Love Someone” and “Somethin' Bout You” following her critically acclaimed 2021 debut album Remember Her Name.

With Remember Her Name, Mickey made history as the first Black artist to earn a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album. Title track “Remember Her Name” also landed Mickey with GRAMMY nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

This follows Mickey's groundbreaking GRAMMY nomination as the first-ever Black female solo artist to earn a nod in a country category (Best Country Solo Performance) for “Black Like Me” which she performed as part of the 2021 awards ceremony. “Black Like Me” was named one of the Top 10 all-genre songs of 2020 by NPR, Billboard and Associated Press.

She also co-hosted the 56thAcademy of Country Music Awards on CBS along with Keith Urban and she was named CMT's 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year. Audiences around the world watched Mickey deliver a powerful message of inclusivity and togetherness with her “awe-inspiring,” “soulful and soaring” national anthem at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles.

Mickey and her music have been featured on the cover of Billboard and profiled in The New Yorker, The New York Times and Rolling Stone. Over the last year she has been featured in American Songwriter, BBC News, CBS This Morning, Ebony, Elle, Ellen, Entertainment Weekly, Essence, HITS, Sesame Street, SHERRI, The Jennifer Hudson Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Los Angeles Times, New York Magazine's Vulture, PEOPLE, Pollstar, Sesame Street, TODAY Show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, USA Today, Variety, VIBE, The View, Vogue, The Washington Post and many more. Mickey is also a scout for Apple TV+ global music competition series “My Kind of Country” in search for country music's next big star.