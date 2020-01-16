Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee Announce The 'Urban Cowboy Reunion Tour'

It was 40 short years ago when the Pasadena Honky-Tonk, Gilley's, was made famous in "Urban Cowboy," the movie that propelled country music into mainstream media like never before. With the help of the movie, starring John Travolta and Debra Winger, Mickey Gilley and several other acclaimed artists like Charlie Daniels, Bonnie Raitt and Anne Murray were able to light a spark to propel their music careers further than ever before. Gilley, now in his 80's, is still going strong with more than 80 tour dates a year. In honor of the 40th anniversary of "Urban Cowboy," Gilley continues his partnership with Johnny Lee for the "Urban Cowboy Reunion Tour."



Since "Urban Cowboy" was released in 1980, country music has managed to remain current and mainstream. After the movie, it became "cool" to wear cowboy boots and pearl snap shirts and listen to country music. This is still true today, walk into any honky tonk on Lower Broadway in Nashville, Tenn. or Austin, Texas and you'll see the reminders of what has become known as the "Urban Cowboy Movement" in country music. The soundtrack for the movie was certified triple-platinum in 2018 and features hits like "Stand By Me," "Lookin' for Love," "Devil Went Down to Georgia," "Lyin' Eyes," "Could I Have This Dance" and many more.



"Urban Cowboy" has had more of an impact on today's society than we realize. For more information on Mickey Gilley and the Urban Cowboy Reunion Tour go to gilleys.com.



Urban Cowboy Reunion Tour Dates:

Jan. 18 - Okeechobee, Fla. - Agricivic Center

Jan. 19 - Weirsdale, Fla. - Orange Blossom Opry

March 11 - Gilbert, Ariz. - Higley Center

March 13 - Payson, Ariz. - Mazatzal Hotel & Casino

March 18-22 - Laughlin, Nev. - Riverside Resort

March 28 - Ignacio, Colo. - Sky Ute Casino

April 3 - Sloan, Iowa - Winnavegas Casino

April 4 - Walker, Minn. - Northern Lights Casino

April 17 - Baton Rouge, La. - L'Auberge Casino

April 20 - Branson, Mo. - Mickey Gilley's Shanghai Theater

April 26, 27 - Branson, Mo. - Mickey Gilley's Shanghai Theater

May 2 - Hinton, Okla - Sugar Creek Casino

May 3, 4 - Branson, Mo. - Mickey Gilley's Shanghai Theater

May 10, 11 - Branson, Mo. - Mickey Gilley's Shanghai Theater

May 13 - Regina, SK - Casino Regina

May 15 - Enoch, Alberta - River Cree Casino

May 16 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino

May 24, 25 - Branson, Mo. - Mickey Gilley's Shanghai Theater

June 7 - St. Louis, Mo. - River City Casino

June 11 - New Braunfels, Texas - Brauntex Theatre

June 12 - The Woodlands, Texas - Dosey Doe

June 13 - Vinton, La. - Delta Downs Casino

June 19 - Stockdale, Texas - Stockdale Watermelon Jubilee

June 20 - Kerrville, Texas - The Cailloux Theater

July 11 - Opelousas, La. - Evangeline Downs Casino

July 18 - Renfro Valley, Ky. - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

August 29 - Biloxi, Miss. - IP Casino Resort

Sept. 6, 7 - Branson, Mo. - Mickey Gilley's Shanghai Theater

Sept. 13, 14 - Branson, Mo. - Mickey Gilley's Shanghai Theater

Sept. 18 - Kansas City, Mo. - Ameristar Casino

Sept. 20, 21 - Branson, Mo. - Mickey Gilley's Shanghai Theater

Sept. 27, 28 - Branson, Mo. - Mickey Gilley's Shanghai Theater

Oct. 4, 5 - Branson, Mo. - Mickey Gilley's Shanghai Theater

Oct. 11, 12 - Branson, Mo. - Mickey Gilley's Shanghai Theater

Oct. 18, 19 - Branson, Mo. - Mickey Gilley's Shanghai Theater

Oct. 25, 26 - Branson, Mo. - Mickey Gilley's Shanghai Theater

Nov. 1, 2 - Branson, Mo. - Mickey Gilley's Shanghai Theater

Nov. 8, 9, 11 - Branson, Mo. - Mickey Gilley's Shanghai Theater

Nov. 15, 16 - Branson, Mo. - Mickey Gilley's Shanghai Theater





