Mick Harvey Shares New Track 'Setting You Free' From New Album 'Five Ways To Say Goodbye'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mick Harvey has shared new track “Setting You Free,” the latest to be taken from his first solo album in over 10 years, Five Ways to Say Goodbye, that will be released on May 10, 2024 via Mute.

“Setting You Free” is Harvey's interpretation of the late David McComb (The Triffids / Blackeyed Susans)'s track, taken from his only solo album, Love of Will, originally released in 1994.

The new track follows the original composition “When We Were Beautiful & Young” and “A Suitcase in Berlin,” a translation and reworking of Marlene Dietrich's 1950s ode to Berlin, “Ich Hab' Noch Einen Koffer in Berlin.” Both feature on the new album, a mix of originals and interpretations, and the fifth release in a series that blends the two. The new 12-track collection will also feature tracks written by Ed Kuepper (co-founder of The Saints), Fatal Shore (Bruno Adams), Lo Carmen and Lee Hazelwood.

Across the album, Harvey creates a coherent mood between other people's songs and his own, as though they are all part of the same lineage and interconnected sonic world. As such, these reworkings go far beyond functioning as simple cover versions. “I don't think cover is appropriate terminology,” says Harvey. “It's not a copy. To my mind it's more in the traditional sense of how songs used to be, where they would mutate and you'd end up with lots of different versions. One is really just passing the music on and sharing the songs further.”

“(The album) is kind of about farewells or saying goodbye,” explains Harvey, “There's a lot around that subject so it's got a kind of melancholy and sentimentality around it.” The theme is multifaceted, and the album may be the closing chapter on a five-part series of albums that began in 2005 with One Man's Treasure, continuing on with Two of Diamonds, Three Sisters - Live At Bush Hall and Four (Acts of Love). It's a reflection of time passed and life elapsed, and also a literal goodbye in some instances. “A lot of the songs are by people who have moved on,” says Harvey.

There are few artists as endlessly versatile as Mick Harvey. From his powerhouse, role-shifting, contributions in the ferocious The Birthday Party, to being a central driving force in Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, via crucial contributions in bands like Crime and the City Solution, Harvey leaves subtle yet indelible fingerprints on every project he touches. Additionally, he has done countless soundtrack work including ‘Ghosts… of the Civil Dead' (Dir. John Hillcoat, 1988), ‘Chopper' (Dir. Andrew Dominik, 2000) and the award-winning soundtracks for ‘Australian Rules' (Dir. Paul Goldman, 2002) and ‘Suburban Mayhem' (Dir. Paul Goldman, 2006). He also touts numerous collaborations and roles as a producer and/or arranger for the likes of PJ Harvey, Anita Lane, Rowland S. Howard and Robert Forster, bolstering further his unusually prolific and eclectic career.

The new album follows Harvey's recent collaboration with Mexican artist Amanda Acevedo (who also features on Five Ways to Say Goodbye) and will be accompanied by UK and European tour dates in May and June. Full details below.

MICK HARVEY TOUR DATES:

5/14/2024 - Antwerp (BE) - Dinsdag Club

5/16/2024 - Valencia (ES), 16 Toneladas

5/17/2024 - Barcelona (ES), Sidecar

5/18/2024 - Madrid (ES), Sala el Sol

5/19/2024 - Zaragoza, (ES) - Bombo Y Platillo

5/23/2024 - Stockholm (SE) - Bar Brooklyn

5/24/2024 - Copenhagen (DE) - Loppen

5/25/2024 - Paris (FR) - Petit Bains

5/26/2024 - London (UK), Omeara

5/29/2024 - Coimbra (PT), Nereida in Jardim de Sereia (free concert)

5/30/2024 - Leiria (PT), Teatro José Lúcio Da Silva

5/31/2024 - Leiria (PT) - Teatro José Lúcio Da Silva

6/1/2024 - Espinho (PT), Auditório de Espinho

6/2/2024 - Espinho (PT) - Auditório de Espinho

6/7/2024 - Milan (IT), Arci Bellezza

6/8/2024 - Brno (CZ), Mersey Gathering

6/11/2024 - Florence (IT) - Scandicci Nazionale Park

6/12/2024 - Fano (IT) - Bagni Elsa

6/13/2024 - Bologna (IT) - Frida Parco

More dates to be added, latest ticket links can be found HERE

Photo credit: Matthew Ellery