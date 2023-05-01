Michigander Wraps Biggest Cross-Country Headlining Tour

The buzz around indie rock artist Michigander continues to spread across the country and reach new heights.

The sonic alter ego of Michigan native Jason Singer wrapped his biggest headlining tour to date on Saturday night, April 29th, in his adopted home of Nashville at another packed venue and guest appearances from Mat Kearney and Briston Maroney.

The 21-date outing, supporting Michigander's recently released fourth EP, It Will Never Be The Same, caused quite the stir this past month as it crossed the country selling out in multiple cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, San Diego, Seattle, Salt Lake City, St. Paul, Washington, DC, Columbus, and Detroit, which saw the 1000-capacity St. Andrew's Hall filled to the max.

The It Will Never Be The Same Tour, featuring support from Abby Holliday, also received rave reviews across the board, hailed as everything from "absolutely flawless," "unforgettable," "passionate," and "impressive."

Critics noted "the audience was left buzzing with excitement and anticipation for what's to come from this rising indie-rock band" (Music Scene Media), "Singer captivated his audience with his melodic voice and charismatic energy" (B-Sides TV), "Michigander's songs yearn to be chanted at full volume among strangers passionately discovering a common voice" (Insomnia Music Magazine), and "Michigander's raw, catchy alt songs generated a sense of togetherness" (Austin Chronicle).

Michigander's newest EP, It Will Never Be The Same, released March 31 via C3 Records, is also drawing critical praise as well as continued radio and DSP support. Current radio single "Superglue" recently entered the Top 40 at Alternative Radio while also impacting the Triple A charts, where it sits in the Top 30.

The 6-song collection, which was delayed from last fall due to a brutal leg break Singer suffered while filming the music video for "Superglue" and has already amassed 10 million global streams, also features the Top 5 Triple A radio hit "Stay Out Of It," "In My Head" with Manchester Orchestra, and latest single "Cannonball," co-written with Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional.

It Will Never Be The Same, produced and mixed by Tony Hoffer (Beck, Phoenix, M83), mastered by Dave Cooley (Spoon, Jimmy Eat World, Paramore), and recorded at L.A.'s Sunset Sound (with the exception of "In My Head" produced by Andy Hull and Robert McDowell of Manchester Orchestra).

"This is by far the absolute best tour I've ever had," shares Singer. "For so long I have been putting in the work to fill up these venues, years of touring with many early on being performances to empty rooms. And now, as I sell out more and more of the cities I've grown up visiting, it truly feels special to have a packed house singing my music back to me louder than the speakers!"

Singer and his bandmates - Aaron Senor (drums), Jake LeMond (guitar), and Connor Robertson (bass) - will be back on the road later this month through the summer performing a mix of headlining shows and festival appearances amidst the East Coast and Midwest, including WonderWorks Festival in Pittsburgh, Evolution Festival in St. Louis, and Oceans Calling in Ocean City, MD. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates and visit here for all ticketing details and to purchase.

Michigander, who delivers elevated and eloquent songcraft, uplifting instrumentation, and plainspoken heartland storytelling punctuated by alternative flare, has racked up over 60 million career streams globally and garnered the acclaim of NPR, Paste, Consequence, SPIN, Forbes, BrooklynVegan, Guitar World, Ones To Watch, and more.

In 2016, the singer, songwriter, producer, and guitarist's independent debut single "Nineties" achieved viral success, claiming real estate on multiple major Spotify playlists. Michigander's first two EPs, Midland [2018] and Where Do We Go From Here [2019], have become fan favorites, with the latter's standout single "Misery" eclipsing 10 million streams and earning Michigander his first Triple A radio hit.

2021's critically lauded EP Everything Will Be Ok Eventually (C3 Records) elevated his career via the Top 5 Triple A radio hit "Let Down" and Top 10 Triple A radio hit "Better." On the road, Michigander has shared the stage with Manchester Orchestra, Band of Horses, The Lumineers, Hippo Campus, Mt. Joy, and graced the stages of such marquee festivals as Lollapalooza, Electric Forest, Summerfest, Shaky Knees and more as well as SXSW.

In 2023, Michigander is back, breaking personal records, including 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify, charting at radio again, and on the road with a new set of songs and a re-energized passion for his craft.

MICHIGANDER 2023 TOUR DATES

Thursday, May 11 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

Friday, May 12 - Rochester, NY @ Montage Music Hall

Saturday, May 13 - Syracuse, NY @ Food Truck Battle at New York State Fairgrounds

Thursday, May 25 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern Café and Music Hall

Friday, May 26 - Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

Saturday, May 27 - Pittsburgh, PA @ WonderWorks Festival ^

Thursday, June 8 - Lexington, KY @ The Burl

Friday, June 9 - Saugatuck, MI @ Saugatuck Center for the Arts

Saturday, June 10 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room at Colectivo

Saturday, June 24 - Petoskey, MI @ Great Lakes Center for the Arts

Friday, July 7 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

Saturday, July 8 - Huntington, NY @ Spotlight NY Huntington

August 26-27 - St. Louis, MO @ Evolution Festival ^

Friday, September 29 - Ocean City, MD @ Oceans Calling ^



^ indicates festival appearance

